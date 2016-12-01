Story highlights New York is 2016's most Instagrammed city in the world

The Paris Louvre is the world's most Instagrammed museum

(CNN) On mini-adventures at home or abroad, there's one traveling companion few of us can bear to be apart from, and that's our phone.

The sweet nothings we whisper to our buddy most, according to Instagram's newly revealed list of the most popular travel hashtags of 2016, include #sunset, #wanderlust and #roadtrip.

And the city with which we have the greatest love affair?

New York City, home of Clarendon-friendly yellow cabs, green street signs and glistening skyscrapers, is Instagram's most geotagged city of 2016.

The Big Apple is also home to three of the world's top ten most Instagrammed locations: Central Park, Times Square and Brooklyn Bridge.

