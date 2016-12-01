Breaking News

World's favorite Instagram destinations for 2016

By Maureen O'Hare, CNN

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Instagram has revealed the cities around the world that that were geotagged the most in 2016. In at #10 is the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, home to such photogenic activities as this greased pole-climbing contest to mark the country&#39;s Independence Day.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
10. JakartaInstagram has revealed the cities around the world that that were geotagged the most in 2016. In at #10 is the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, home to such photogenic activities as this greased pole-climbing contest to mark the country's Independence Day.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Istanbul, Turkey was in at #9 -- and may have also played a part in #turkey being named the year&#39;s most popular food hashtag. A woman snaps a picture during the city&#39;s annual Tulip Festival, held in April.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
9. Istanbul Istanbul, Turkey was in at #9 -- and may have also played a part in #turkey being named the year's most popular food hashtag. A woman snaps a picture during the city's annual Tulip Festival, held in April.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Brazil has two cities in 2016&#39;s top ten list. It&#39;s unsurprising, given that this year Rio hosted the Olympics, with some events held in Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte and beyond.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
8. Rio de JaneiroBrazil has two cities in 2016's top ten list. It's unsurprising, given that this year Rio hosted the Olympics, with some events held in Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte and beyond.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
St. Petersburg was helped to its position as the world&#39;s seventh most geotagged city by the 18th-century State Heritage Museum, which was the 15th most Instagrammed museum in 2016.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
7. St Petersburg St. Petersburg was helped to its position as the world's seventh most geotagged city by the 18th-century State Heritage Museum, which was the 15th most Instagrammed museum in 2016.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Los Angeles is a city custom-made for sun and selfies. One perfect spot for making your friends jealous of your #blessed life is the 102-acre Terranea Resort on the Palo Verdes peninsula.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
6. Los Angeles Los Angeles is a city custom-made for sun and selfies. One perfect spot for making your friends jealous of your #blessed life is the 102-acre Terranea Resort on the Palo Verdes peninsula.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Paris is home to four of the most Instagrammed museums (#1 Louvre, #12 Centre Pompidou, #13 Musee d&#39;Orsay, #24 Fondation Louis Vuitton) and the fifth most Instagrammed location (the Eiffel Tower, as if you need to ask).
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
5. Paris Paris is home to four of the most Instagrammed museums (#1 Louvre, #12 Centre Pompidou, #13 Musee d'Orsay, #24 Fondation Louis Vuitton) and the fifth most Instagrammed location (the Eiffel Tower, as if you need to ask).
Hide Caption
6 of 10
In a city of skyscrapers, Sao Paulo&#39;s Edificio Italia still impresses. &lt;a href=&quot;http://terracoitalia.com.br&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Terraco Italia&lt;/a&gt;, on the 42nd floor, is a great spot for taking snaps of the urban sprawl in between courses.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
4. Sao Paulo In a city of skyscrapers, Sao Paulo's Edificio Italia still impresses. Terraco Italia, on the 42nd floor, is a great spot for taking snaps of the urban sprawl in between courses.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
St. Basil&#39;s Cathedral might be one of Moscow&#39;s most famous sites, but its most Instagrammed location in 2016 is the VDNKh exhibition center and amusement park.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
3. Moscow St. Basil's Cathedral might be one of Moscow's most famous sites, but its most Instagrammed location in 2016 is the VDNKh exhibition center and amusement park.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
The UK capital is chock-a-block with photo opportunities involving red buses, red phone boxes and black cabs, as well as world-famous Big Ben and the London Eye.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
2. London The UK capital is chock-a-block with photo opportunities involving red buses, red phone boxes and black cabs, as well as world-famous Big Ben and the London Eye.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
New York is the city the world loved to photograph most in 2016, from the Brooklyn Bridge (pictured) to Central Park to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Katz&#39;s Deli.
Photos: The most Instagrammed cities of 2016
1. New York New York is the city the world loved to photograph most in 2016, from the Brooklyn Bridge (pictured) to Central Park to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Katz's Deli.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
JakartaIstanbulSamba Rio Carnival feathersRussia HermitageTerranea-Vista-PoolDestination France Parisrooftop restaurants terraco-italiaRussia St. Basil&#39;sBeautiful England 18 London, EnglandIN 24 Hours Brooklyn Bridge

Story highlights

  • New York is 2016's most Instagrammed city in the world
  • The Paris Louvre is the world's most Instagrammed museum

(CNN)On mini-adventures at home or abroad, there's one traveling companion few of us can bear to be apart from, and that's our phone.

The sweet nothings we whisper to our buddy most, according to Instagram's newly revealed list of the most popular travel hashtags of 2016, include #sunset, #wanderlust and #roadtrip.
    And the city with which we have the greatest love affair?
    New York City, home of Clarendon-friendly yellow cabs, green street signs and glistening skyscrapers, is Instagram's most geotagged city of 2016.
    The Big Apple is also home to three of the world's top ten most Instagrammed locations: Central Park, Times Square and Brooklyn Bridge.

    A photo posted by CNN Travel (@cnntravel) on

    Read More

    King of bling

    When it comes to ostentatious excess and saturation levels notched up to 11, Las Vegas is king of the bling thing.
    The MGM Grand is the world's most Instagrammed hotel, while the Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace and Wynn all appear in the top ten.
    The Las Vegas Strip is also the seventh most Instagrammed location in the world.
    Europe has managed to claw back some territory from all-conquering America in the culture stakes.
    The Paris Louvre is the world's most Instagrammed museum while London's British Museum squeaked in at #9.
    But at the end of the day, what Instagram really loves is a theme park: Disney and Universal Studios were the most popular locations worldwide.

    A photo posted by CNN Travel (@cnntravel) on

    #pizza and #sushi

    The most popular fruit hashtag was revealed to be #orange and overall food hashtag was #turkey -- but we suspect that might have more than a little to do with them sharing the names of the second color in the spectrum and a large country in Eurasia.
    Perhaps a more reliable indicator of what got the world typing #yummy and #delicious this year are the second and third most popular food hashtags: #pizza and #sushi.
    The top eating lifestyle hashtags are predictably health-focused: #vegan, #vegetarian, #plantbased and #paleo.
    As for the celebrity vacations that had us all hitting the heart button while melting in envy, model Chrissy Teigen and musician husband John Legend's poolside perfection proved popular, harvesting 370,000 Likes.
    Not far behind were Britney Spears canoeing with her family (805 video views) and model Elsa Pataky and actor husband Chris Hemsworth sharing a hug at sunset in Australia (86,000 Likes).
    The world's most geotagged cities of 2016
    1. New York, New York
    2. London, United Kingdom
    3. Moscow, Russia
    4. São Paulo, Brazil
    5. Paris, France
    6. Los Angeles, California
    7. Saint Petersburg, Russia
    8. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    9. Istanbul, Turkey
    10. Jakarta, Indonesia
    Most Instagrammed locations of 2016
    1. Disney Theme Parks (global)
    2. Universal Studios Theme Parks (global)
    3. Central Park (NYC)
    4. Times Square, New York City
    5. Eiffel Tower (Paris)
    6. Louvre Museum (Paris)
    7. Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas)
    8. Santa Monica Pier (LA)
    9. Brooklyn Bridge (NYC)
    10. VDNKh (Moscow)
    MORE: These are the best travel photos of 2016
    The world's most Instagrammed hotels
    1. MGM Grand Las Vegas
    2. W New York - Times Square
    3. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    4. Atlantis The Palm, Dubai
    5. Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)
    6. Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
    7. Fontainebleau Miami Beach
    8. Wynn Las Vegas
    9. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (Official)
    10. The Venetian Macao, Macau
    MORE: Sex, selfies and the city: Instagram's favorite places
    The world's most Instagrammed museums
    1. Musée du Louvre, Paris, France
    2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
    3. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York
    4. Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Los Angeles
    5. The Broad, Los Angeles
    6. World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial (aka National September 11 Memorial & Museum), New York
    7. American Museum of Natural History, New York
    8. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York
    9. British Museum, London, UK
    10. The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago
    Top Food hashtags
    1. #turkey
    2. #pizza
    3. #sushi
    4. #fish
    5. #bbq
    6. #salad
    7. #eggs
    8. #steak
    9. #avocado
    10. #bread
    Most Instagrammed restaurants in the US
    1. Sugar Factory, Meatpacking District, NYC
    2. Nobu Malibu, Malibu, CA
    3. TAO Downtown, NYC
    4. Katz's Delicatessen, NYC
    5. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Meatpacking District, NYC
    6. Bottega Louie Restaurant and Gourmet Market (aka Bottega Louie), Los Angeles, CA
    7. San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, San Pedro, CA
    8. LAVO, NYC
    9. La Marina, NYC
    10. Perch, Los Angeles, CA

    CNN's Aaron Darveniza designed the graphics and CNN's Brad Purnell created the animations.