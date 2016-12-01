Story highlights Titanic replica being built in China's Sichuan province

Hong Kong (CNN) Well at least this one probably won't sink.

China is building a life-size replica of the doomed RMS Titanic in a landlocked county more than 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the sea.

The total cost of the project is expected to run to around 1 billion yuan, or $145 million.

Workers lay the keel of a replica Titanic in China's Sichuan province.

Landlocked

