CNN Student News - December 2, 2016

The United Nations has voted to issue North Korea its toughest sanctions yet over the country's controversial nuclear program. A U.S. heating and air conditioning company says it's keeping more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana, following a deal with the incoming presidential administration. And Americans (and American organizations) look to the Far East in hopes of exporting their favorite sport.

On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Name the controversial, late world leader who made Cuba the first Communist nation in the Western Hemisphere.

2. It was announced this week that U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump offially won what U.S. state, which has 16 electoral votes?

3. Before a nomination to a Cabinet position is confirmed, the U.S. Constitution requires the president to get the "advice and consent" of which chamber of Congress?

4. The U.S. Space Command, which was created in 1982 and monitors the activity of satellites, is part of what branch of the U.S. military?

5. A soccer team from what South American country was aboard a flight from Bolivia to Colombia when it crashed on Monday night?

6. Wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains became deadly when they swept through Sevier County, which is located in what U.S. state?

7. In Japan, an international pizza company is testing out a new way to deliver. Besides people, what is the company considering using to transport its food?

8. Name the organization of European countries and the U.S. that was formed in 1949 as a guard against the Soviet Union.

9. At least how many U.S. Senate votes are needed to overcome a filibuster?

10. Name the leader of North Korea, a country that has been hit with its toughest international sanctions to date over its nuclear program.

CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards , national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.

Thank you for using CNN Student News!