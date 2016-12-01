Story highlights Becerra would replace Kamala Harris, who won a Senate seat this November

The California Democrat is the highest-ranking Latino politician in the Democratic party

Washington (CNN) Rep. Xavier Becerra announced Thursday he would be leaving Congress to serve as California's attorney general, a move that takes the senior Democrat out of Washington but not off the front lines of the battle against the Trump administration.

California Gov. Jerry Brown named Becerra to the spot Thursday opened up by the departure of Kamala Harris, who won a US Senate seat this November. Becerra will need to be confirmed by California's Legislature and the nomination will be made official once Harris resigns.

Becerra is the highest-ranking Latino politician in the Democratic party and serves as the No. 4 House Democrat, as chairman of the party's caucus, though he was term-limited out of that position next Congress.

While the move will take Becerra, 58, out of congressional leadership, it also sets him up to be a major voice against the Trump administration.

Becerra was term-limited as chairman of the caucus and had no obvious path to advancing through the leadership ranks as the top three ranking Democrats, Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn, were all maintaining their spots atop the party.

Read More