Two presidents, two Indiana visits, two partisan reactions

(CNN) The Democratic President and the Republican President-elect each made early visits to Indiana to shine a spotlight on their job efforts.

And both found that over eight years, one thing hasn't changed: Partisanship.

When President Barack Obama did it, the GOP was furious. And now that President-elect Donald Trump is doing it, Democrats are lashing out.

Obama's first trip in the White House was to job-starved northern Indiana -- where his first major legislative victory, the $800 billion stimulus package, would allow the quick injection of federal dollars to help rescue Elkhart's lagging RV industry.

Trump's first trip into the country since Election Day was to Indiana, as well. He championed a deal struck with an air conditioning manufacturer to hand over $7 million in state government subsidies to keep the company from moving hundreds of jobs to Mexico.

