Terry McAuliffe thinks the Clintons are done with politics

(CNN) Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime confidante of Hillary and Bill Clinton, said Wednesday that he thinks they're done with politics following Hillary Clinton's devastating loss in the 2016 presidential race.

"I think so, sure. I don't think Hillary has any interest in running again," McAuliffe said in a radio interview on WTOP's "Ask the Governor" program, as first reported by The Washington Post.

"I'll let her speak for herself. I haven't asked her that. I think the president's probably going to go back, working on all the good deeds he's done before in helping people around the globe. You know, there are elections. We've got to move forward. As governor of Virginia, I've got to move forward," he said.

McAuliffe, who before becoming governor was for years a top fundraiser and political adviser to both Clintons, discussed the toll the loss had taken.

"This is hard on anybody. I mean, can you imagine having to go through this? I've had many conversations with the Clinton family. We're friends. It's hard, very tough. I think on Election Day everybody felt pretty good. I think the Trump campaign thought they were gonna lose. And you know, this is what happens in elections."

