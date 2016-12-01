US military photos from November
US Army soldiers fire blanks during military exercises near Pabrade, Lithuania, on Thursday, November 24. About 4,000 soldiers from different NATO countries took part in the two-week exercises.
A US helicopter prepares to land on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Saturday, November 24. The aircraft carrier was in the 5th Fleet area of operations, which includes the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.
Glen Newton, a member of the US Air Force, visits the Denver grave of his grandfather Joe Bolton on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Bolton, a former Army captain, died in October.
US Sen.-elect Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran who lost both of her legs in a helicopter crash, leaves the Capitol after the Senate Democratic Caucus held leadership elections on Wednesday, November 16.
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen in the background as Osprey aircraft return from a training exercise on Friday, November 4.
A US Coast Guard boat passes through the Mar-a-Lago resort where President-elect Donald Trump was spending his Thanksgiving holiday in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, November 24.
US military personnel wait in line for Thanksgiving dinner at a coalition air base in Qayyara, Iraq.
A military helicopter helps fight a wildfire in Pickens County, South Carolina, on Thursday, November 10.
US jets fly over CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game in Seattle on Sunday, November 20.
American and Chinese soldiers participate in a mock rescue during an earthquake drill in Kunming, China, on Friday, November 18.
US Secretary of State John Kerry prepares to board a plane as he leaves Antarctica on Saturday, November 12.
US Rep.-elect Brian Mast, a former Army soldier who lost both his legs in Afghanistan, walks down the House steps before posing for a group photo in Washington on Tuesday, November 15.
Vice President Joe Biden, center, watches an Army team carry the remains of Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Tuesday, November 15. Iubelt, a 20-year-old from Tamaroa, Illinois, was killed by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan.
US Marines take part in cold-weather training in Blatind, Norway, on Thursday, November 3.
US Marines, US sailors and Cambodian sailors disembark from an amphibious landing craft during a training exercise in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Thursday, November 3.
A French military helicopter, left, and a US military helicopter participate in a training exercise in La Teste-de-Buch, France, on Wednesday, November 9.
US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter watches a hostage-rescue training exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, on Thursday, November 17.
Gold Star mothers listen to President Barack Obama speak during a Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11.
