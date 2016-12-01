Trump kicks off 'thank you' tour in Cincinnati

Story highlights The President-elect will kick off a 'thank you tour' in Ohio, a state he won by nearly nine points over Hillary Clinton

He will also visit other states that played a key role in his upset victory

(CNN) The election is over, but Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail.

The President-elect kicks off what aides are billing as a thank-you tour through battleground states on Thursday with an arena rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, a state Trump won by nearly nine percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

The tour begins as Trump puts together his Cabinet, after naming nominees to head the Treasury, Commerce and Transportation departments, part of the huge task of standing up his administration before the inauguration in January.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller on Thursday said Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence would talk about "what's ahead in the days in front of us and the positive change that we're going to be bringing to the country."

Join me in Cincinnati, Ohio tomorrow evening at 7:00pm. I am grateful for all of your support. THANK YOU!

Tickets: https://t.co/ozezHRazlx pic.twitter.com/flwHDZV6Pf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2016

Trump promoted Thursday's rally on his Twitter feed Wednesday, saying, "I am grateful for all of your support. THANK YOU!"

