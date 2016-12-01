Donald Trump reportedly praises Pakistan's 'terrific' PM

Story highlights Pakistan issued a statement directly quoting President-elect Donald Trump

Trump was quoted as telling Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif he is "doing amazing work"

The Trump team would not confirm the quotes

(CNN) It's a case of he said, he said between two of the world's most powerful men.

We know that Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and US President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone Wednesday.

What was said during that call is what's at issue.

After the conversation, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office put out a statement directly quoting Trump -- a violation of diplomatic protocol -- in which he glowingly praised Sharif.

The statement quoted President-elect Trump as telling Sharif "you are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon. As I am talking to you, Prime Minister, I feel I am talking to a person I have known for long."

