Story highlights
- Weiner owes $65,000 for violations made in his 2013 campaign for mayor of New York City
- He finished a distant fifth place in the race after a second lewd-texting scandal surfaced
(CNN)Anthony Weiner faces fines totaling $65,000 for violations made in his ill-fated campaign for mayor of New York, including for using campaign funds to pay for a personal phone, the city's Campaign Finance Board announced Thursday.
The penalties come after a routine audit done by the board on all candidates who accepted public funding in the city's 2013 election.
Among the ten financial indiscretions noted by the board, Weiner is accused of overpaying a fundraising consultant and improperly continuing payments to the company Vimeo after the end of the election.
The board also says Weiner used campaign cash to cover more than $1,500 in dry cleaning and personal phone bills.
Weiner, who resigned from Congress in 2011 after his first lewd-texting scandal, was in the midst of a political comeback when a second set of sexts surfaced, derailing his campaign for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York.
He finished fifth in the race.
A spokeswoman for the Weiner for Mayor campaign, Barbara Morgan, declined to comment on the fines.
Audits on the use of public funds by several other candidates in the 2013 mayor's race -- including the eventual winner, Democrat Bill de Blasio -- have not yet been completed, according to a board spokesman, Matthew Sollars.
Ninety-two percent of the candidates in citywide primaries in 2013 participated in the public financing program, which matches small donations to a campaign at a value of six to one, Sollars said.
Weiner, who is married to top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, accepted more than $1.6 million in public funds and spent nearly $7 million in the 2013 race, city records show.
Abedin announced her separation from Weiner earlier this year after more nearly-nude text messages came to light.
Weiner's alleged texts to an underage girl in North Carolina brought the saga to its lowest point in October when an investigation by the FBI brought Clinton's own email scandal back into the spotlight, just 11 days before the election.
Clinton, who had been investigated by the FBI for her use of a private email server during her time as the Secretary of State, was never charged with a crime.
The FBI investigation into Weiner's alleged exchanges with the underage girl is still underway.