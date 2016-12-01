Story highlights Weiner owes $65,000 for violations made in his 2013 campaign for mayor of New York City

He finished a distant fifth place in the race after a second lewd-texting scandal surfaced

(CNN) Anthony Weiner faces fines totaling $65,000 for violations made in his ill-fated campaign for mayor of New York, including for using campaign funds to pay for a personal phone, the city's Campaign Finance Board announced Thursday.

The penalties come after a routine audit done by the board on all candidates who accepted public funding in the city's 2013 election.

Among the ten financial indiscretions noted by the board, Weiner is accused of overpaying a fundraising consultant and improperly continuing payments to the company Vimeo after the end of the election.

The board also says Weiner used campaign cash to cover more than $1,500 in dry cleaning and personal phone bills.

Weiner, who resigned from Congress in 2011 after his first lewd-texting scandal, was in the midst of a political comeback when a second set of sexts surfaced, derailing his campaign for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York.

