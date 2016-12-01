Wagner to media: Get out of your bubble

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) Donald Trump's surprise victory last month should serve as a clarifying moment for the media to begin covering presidential elections through the experiences of voters and focusing less on who's leading in the latest poll, according to journalist and political commentator Alex Wagner.

"I think one of the reasons we missed the story is that we didn't look at it in terms of the fabric of American society," Wagner told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Wagner pointed to the shuttering of a factory in the Iowa town in which her father grew up as a microcosm for what's happening throughout the country. "These stories are unfolding across the country," she said, "and we focus on a campaign in the context of the candidates but not the voters. And I think what 2016 showed us is, we need to recalibrate that and refocus on the voters."

Pointing to the revolutionary changes in technology that are being unleashed quicker than societies can adapt to them, Wagner argued that it is more important than ever to understand the experiences of people outside our immediate communities.

"The trick right now is to not talk amongst ourselves," said Wagner, who was recently named co-anchor of CBS News' "This Morning: Saturday," an opportunity that she says will allow her to reach and hear from millions of viewers.

