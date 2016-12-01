Trump's Romney romance could be one big setup

Story highlights S.E. Cupp: Donald Trump made a show of hosting Mitt Romney for dinner at a fancy NY restaurant

She asks: The former Never Trumper has pledged support for Trump, but is he heading for a big embarrassment?

S.E. Cupp is the author of "Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media's Attack on Christianity," co-author of "Why You're Wrong About the Right" and a columnist at the New York Daily News. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Something is rotten in the state of Denmark, or, in an equally Shakespearean enclave, Trump World.

I have a sinking feeling that Donald Trump's courtship of Mitt Romney is a setup meant to eventually embarrass the one-time Never Trumper on a massive scale.

When it was first floated that the President-elect and his transition team were considering Romney for Secretary of State, it seemed like a far-fetched idea or, at best, a trial balloon meant to gauge Romney's footing amongst Trump Republicans.

After all, Romney was the guy who, voluntarily and unprompted, reemerged from private life to call Trump a fraud and a phony who was unfit to be president.

Few were more vocal -- and less effective -- in their opposition to Trump's candidacy. And in return, Trump continually mocked Romney as a choke artist. These guys weren't meant to brush it off and bro-hug after this was finished.

JUST WATCHED Conway: Base supporters angry about Romney Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Conway: Base supporters angry about Romney 01:18

