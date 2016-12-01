There's not enough 'care' in Tom Price's Obamacare alternative

Story highlights Ford Vox: For future HHS Secretary Tom Price, your pre-existing condition isn't a priority

(CNN) You might remember President-elect Donald Trump telling us that he'd like to keep some parts of Obamacare. That was two weeks ago. With his announcement Tuesday that Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, will be his pick for Health and Human Services secretary, any type of preservation is highly unlikely. Price is one of the law's archenemies.

Seven years ago, during the heat of committee debates over the ACA, Price delivered a blistering speech condemning Democrats for an unwillingness to negotiate with him and other Republicans amid their harried push to get the Affordable Care Act through Congress.

Price didn't have a fully articulated alternative back then, but he knew what he didn't like about Obamacare. "What you all are planning is to increase drastically the intrusion of the federal government into the practice of medicine and the care of patients," he said.

Of course Price was right. But we needed that "intrusion" of the federal government due to the crisis precipitated by the failures of medical professionals, the health care industry and the insurance industry to get the job done for tens of millions of Americans who had no access to care. Individual clinicians and hospitals may not be public utilities, but the system as a whole requires oversight to make sure it serves that function.

Obamacare and its Medicaid expansion are by no means elegant solutions, but they get the job done for tens of millions of Americans who didn't have coverage before, and offer important new protections for everyone else.