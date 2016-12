Kellyanne Conway, please talk to your boss

Story highlights Sophia Nelson goes way back with Kellyanne Conway; says Conway is sensitive to race issues, should tell her boss

She says Trump needs to know that people of color can't move forward with him until he shows them he understands their concerns

Sophia A. Nelson is an author and freelance journalist. She is a former committee counsel for the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee and author of "The Woman Code" (Revell 2014). Her new book, "E Pluribus One: Reclaiming Our Founders' Vision for a United America" (Hachette) comes out January 2017. Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I've known Kellyanne Conway for 25 years. Before she was the campaign manager who sent President-elect Donald Trump to the White House, she did the polling for my first congressional campaign in 1996 in our home district, New Jersey's 1st.

When I wrote my first book in 2011 — about redefining negative stereotypes of black women — Kellyanne ran the focus groups and polling. She saw and heard things that most white women -- and most white men, for that matter -- never get exposed to, and I believe it sensitized her and made her more aware of the struggle of race within gender.

Sophia Nelson's newest book is "The Woman Code."

My advice to her today: Don't forget what you have learned.

I've been dying to tell her this directly; as you can imagine she has been hard to get to as she immerses in her new role. But talk we will, because we go way back. Our mothers brought us together; we attended law school at the same time. I was there on her wedding day and have celebrated the birth of each of her kids. Our birthdays are 12 days apart.

Likewise, she has been a great friend to me during challenging personal times -- always a word of encouragement, and a kick in the pants if required.

Read More