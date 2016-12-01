Story highlights Israel's last ambassador to Turkey was recalled in 2010, and expelled in 2011

(CNN) Israel's new ambassador to Turkey -- the first since 2010 -- arrived in Ankara Thursday, marking the full restoration of ties between the two countries after six years of animosity.

Eitan Naeh, who served as a secretary at the embassy in Ankara back in 1993, was appointed ambassador by the Israeli foreign ministry last month. Turkey reciprocated a day later, appointing its own ambassador to Israel -- Kemal Okem.

Upon arrival in the Turkish capital, Naeh told reporters he was "very happy to be back in Turkey as ambassador."

"We have a lot of work to do," said Naeh, whose last diplomatic posting was as deputy ambassador to the UK.

