(CNN) Rebel groups in Syria's war-ravaged Aleppo put up a united front on Thursday in a final effort to prevent regime forces from seizing the whole city.

Rebels in eastern Aleppo have held ground in the Sheikh Saeed neighborhood as they continue to clash with regime troops, in an attempt to protect the southern parts of the enclave south after Syrian forces made sweeping territorial gains in the north.

Syrian troops backed by militia gunmen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad entered eastern Aleppo on Saturday and have seized the entire northeast. They are now in control of more than 20% of eastern Aleppo.

Rebel groups, which have controlled eastern Aleppo for more than four years, on Thursday announced a new alliance, the Aleppo's Army coalition, under the leadership of a rebel named Abu Abdul Rahman Nour.

In a statement, the coalition said it aimed "to save Aleppo and its people." It is seen a sign that they may be willing to negotiate with the regime under one umbrella.

