Breaking News

Texas will require aborted fetuses to be buried or cremated

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 6:04 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Texas has long been a hotbed of abortion protests, but the issue drew national attention in 2013 when new abortion restrictions were debated and then passed in the legislature. Above, opponents of the measure walk around supporters at the Capitol.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Texas has long been a hotbed of abortion protests, but the issue drew national attention in 2013 when new abortion restrictions were debated and then passed in the legislature. Above, opponents of the measure walk around supporters at the Capitol.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
It took not one but two special leglative sessions for the measure to pass; the first attempt was blocked following a lengthy filibuster by sneaker-wearing Sen. Wendy Davis in a near empty Senate chamber.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
It took not one but two special leglative sessions for the measure to pass; the first attempt was blocked following a lengthy filibuster by sneaker-wearing Sen. Wendy Davis in a near empty Senate chamber.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
In preparation for hours of speaking, Davis wore a pair of pink sneakers in place of her dress shoes. Her shoes became a symbol for abortion-rights activists.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
In preparation for hours of speaking, Davis wore a pair of pink sneakers in place of her dress shoes. Her shoes became a symbol for abortion-rights activists.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
Opponents of the bill sat in the gallery holding hangers. Among the changes Davis and others opposed: requiring abortion clinics to become ambulatory surgical center and requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Opponents of the bill sat in the gallery holding hangers. Among the changes Davis and others opposed: requiring abortion clinics to become ambulatory surgical center and requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
Davis said she was speaking for families whose &quot;personal relationships with their doctor and their Creator&quot; would be violated by the bill.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Davis said she was speaking for families whose "personal relationships with their doctor and their Creator" would be violated by the bill.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
Abortion-rights advocates celebrate the defeat of the measure on June 25, 2013, the last day of that summer&#39;s first special legislative session. Davis&#39; filibuster, combined with protests by supporters, helped defeat the legislation at midnight.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Abortion-rights advocates celebrate the defeat of the measure on June 25, 2013, the last day of that summer's first special legislative session. Davis' filibuster, combined with protests by supporters, helped defeat the legislation at midnight.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
As the second session was convened on July 1, 2013, Davis led a rally in support of women&#39;s rights to reproductive decisions.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
As the second session was convened on July 1, 2013, Davis led a rally in support of women's rights to reproductive decisions.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
Abortion-rights demonstrators gather at the state Capitol on July 1, 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Abortion-rights demonstrators gather at the state Capitol on July 1, 2013.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
Supporters on both sides of the issue crowd into the rotunda of the state Capitol on July 1, 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Supporters on both sides of the issue crowd into the rotunda of the state Capitol on July 1, 2013.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Anti-abortion demonstrators taped the word &quot;life&quot; over their mouths as they stood in the rotunda of the state Capitol in July 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Anti-abortion demonstrators taped the word "life" over their mouths as they stood in the rotunda of the state Capitol in July 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Opponents of an abortion bill yell outside the Capitol in July 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Opponents of an abortion bill yell outside the Capitol in July 2013.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
Opponents of an abortion bill chant outside a hearing at the Capitol in July 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Opponents of an abortion bill chant outside a hearing at the Capitol in July 2013.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
Abortion-rights activists march from the Capitol in July 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Abortion-rights activists march from the Capitol in July 2013.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
Supporters of an abortion bill listen to speakers at a July 2013 rally organized by the Texas Right to Life Organization.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Supporters of an abortion bill listen to speakers at a July 2013 rally organized by the Texas Right to Life Organization.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
Anti-abortion activist Pamela Whitehead, right, argues with an abortion-rights activist in July 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Anti-abortion activist Pamela Whitehead, right, argues with an abortion-rights activist in July 2013.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
Supporters of the measure react in the gallery of the Texas House after it was provisionally approved during the second special session on July 9, 2013.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Supporters of the measure react in the gallery of the Texas House after it was provisionally approved during the second special session on July 9, 2013.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
Opponents of the bill yell outside the Texas House after the bill was provisionally approved.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Opponents of the bill yell outside the Texas House after the bill was provisionally approved.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
On October 28, 2013, the day before the legislation was scheduled to take effect, a federal judge ruled that parts of it were unconstitutional. Above, state troopers look on as a group in Austin, Texas, protests the law.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
On October 28, 2013, the day before the legislation was scheduled to take effect, a federal judge ruled that parts of it were unconstitutional. Above, state troopers look on as a group in Austin, Texas, protests the law.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
Three days later, on October 31, 2013, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the federal district judge&#39;s decision. Here, a woman holds her rosary beads as she prays on the sidewalk across the street from Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth, Texas.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Three days later, on October 31, 2013, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the federal district judge's decision. Here, a woman holds her rosary beads as she prays on the sidewalk across the street from Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
As the Texas case wound its way through the courts, a group from Texas joined an anti-abortion demonstration on the Mall in Washington on January 22, 2014 -- the 41st anniversary of the Supreme Court&#39;s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
As the Texas case wound its way through the courts, a group from Texas joined an anti-abortion demonstration on the Mall in Washington on January 22, 2014 -- the 41st anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
Meanwhile, Wendy Davis&#39; 2013 filibuster propelled her to the Democratic Party&#39;s nomination for Texas governor. Here, she listens as Houston City Council member Ellen Cohen speaks about the law in October 2014, just weeks before Davis was defeated by Republican Greg Abbott.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Meanwhile, Wendy Davis' 2013 filibuster propelled her to the Democratic Party's nomination for Texas governor. Here, she listens as Houston City Council member Ellen Cohen speaks about the law in October 2014, just weeks before Davis was defeated by Republican Greg Abbott.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
On the 42nd anniversary of Roe v. Wade -- January 22, 2015 -- Evan Keimig of Houston, left, and Brandan Solcher of Sugarland, Texas, wear Vatican flags in front of the U.S. Capitol following a &quot;March for Life&quot; protest.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
On the 42nd anniversary of Roe v. Wade -- January 22, 2015 -- Evan Keimig of Houston, left, and Brandan Solcher of Sugarland, Texas, wear Vatican flags in front of the U.S. Capitol following a "March for Life" protest.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
The following month, college students and abortion-rights activists rallied on the steps of the Texas Capitol as the legislature met on February 26, 2015.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
The following month, college students and abortion-rights activists rallied on the steps of the Texas Capitol as the legislature met on February 26, 2015.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
In July 2015, Erica Canaut, center, and other anti-abortion activists rallied on the steps of the Texas Capitol to condemn the use of tissue samples obtained from aborted fetuses for medical research.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
In July 2015, Erica Canaut, center, and other anti-abortion activists rallied on the steps of the Texas Capitol to condemn the use of tissue samples obtained from aborted fetuses for medical research.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Texas again became the focus of the abortion debate after a group produced a series of videos depicting Planned Parenthood officials appearing to talk about the price of fetal tissue. But an investigation into the allegations backfired on the accusers when prosecutors cleared Planned Parenthood -- and instead indicted two people involved in making the video. Above, one of the two defendants, Sandra Merritt, right, hugs a supporter after appearing in court to post bond on February 3, 2016.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Texas again became the focus of the abortion debate after a group produced a series of videos depicting Planned Parenthood officials appearing to talk about the price of fetal tissue. But an investigation into the allegations backfired on the accusers when prosecutors cleared Planned Parenthood -- and instead indicted two people involved in making the video. Above, one of the two defendants, Sandra Merritt, right, hugs a supporter after appearing in court to post bond on February 3, 2016.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
David Daleiden, the other defendant in the indictment over the videos, speaks to media and supporters after turning himself in the following day in Houston. Daleiden and Sandra Merritt are charged with tampering with a governmental record, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
David Daleiden, the other defendant in the indictment over the videos, speaks to media and supporters after turning himself in the following day in Houston. Daleiden and Sandra Merritt are charged with tampering with a governmental record, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
With the Supreme Court hearing on the Texas law approaching, Whole Woman&#39;s Health -- which is challenging the law -- held a gathering at a San Antonio clinic on February 9, 2016.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
With the Supreme Court hearing on the Texas law approaching, Whole Woman's Health -- which is challenging the law -- held a gathering at a San Antonio clinic on February 9, 2016.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
In a dramatic ruling, the Supreme Court on June 27 t&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/27/politics/supreme-court-abortion-texas/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hrew out a Texas abortion access law&lt;/a&gt; in a victory to supporters of abortion rights who argued it would have shuttered all but a handful of clinics in the state.
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
In a dramatic ruling, the Supreme Court on June 27 threw out a Texas abortion access law in a victory to supporters of abortion rights who argued it would have shuttered all but a handful of clinics in the state.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been a proponent of new rules, slated to take effect December 9, that would require health care facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains. &quot;I believe it is imperative to establish higher standards that reflect our respect for the sanctity of life,&quot; Abbott said in &lt;a href=&quot;https://static.texastribune.org/media/documents/abbott_letter_copy.pdf?preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fundraising email.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: History of Texas' abortion fight
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been a proponent of new rules, slated to take effect December 9, that would require health care facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains. "I believe it is imperative to establish higher standards that reflect our respect for the sanctity of life," Abbott said in fundraising email.
Hide Caption
29 of 29
01 texas abortion - RESTRICTED03.wendy-davis04.wendy-davis06.wendy-davis10.wendy-davis01 texas abortion history01 tx abortion protests03 tx abortion protests05 tx abortion protests04 tx abortion protests02 texas abortion - RESTRICTED06 texas abortion 0702 -restricted08.texas.abortion.071007.texas.abortion.071005 texas abortion - 02.texas.abortion.071003.texas.abortion.071009 texas abortion02 texas abortion history RESTRICTED05 texas abortion history RESTRICTED06 texas abortion history07 texas abortion history RESTRICTED08 texas abortion history RESTRICTED09 texas abortion10 texas abortion history11 texas abortion history RESTRICTED12 texas abortion history RESTRICTEDtexas abortion supreme court 2016greg abbott

Story highlights

  • Texas Health Department adopts rules that will go into effect later this month
  • Supporters say it gives unborn children dignity; critics say it shames women, hikes costs

(CNN)The Governor says they are "giving voice to the unborn." Critics say they are a naked attempt to shame and financially burden Texas women seeking abortions.

They are controversial new rules in Texas which will require abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains.
    They follow a landmark US Supreme Court defeat for abortion opponents this summer. After the high court struck down a Texas law restricting abortions, state health officials quickly got to work proposing the new rules, which they claim will help stop the spread of communicable disease. More than a dozen states have similar rules or laws for fetal remains.
    After a few months of fairly evenly-split debate consisting of tens of thousands of comments (31 groups were in favor of the rules, while 26 opposed them), the Texas Department of State Health Services rules are slated to take effect later this month.
    Read the rules for yourself
    Read More
    Still, the controversy rages. Are the new rules about public health? Or are they just aimed at restricting abortions?
    Here's how they came to pass, along with some arguments for and against.

    Governor's backing

    Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion law
    Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion law

      JUST WATCHED

      Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion law

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion law 02:16
    In July, mere days after the high court ruling in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, which threw out Texas' so-called "clinic shutdown" law, Gov. Greg Abbott lauded the rules.
    In a fundraising email, published by The Texas Tribune, he made it clear the initiative was aimed more at "giving voice to the unborn" than it was at public safety.
    "Human life is not a commodity or an inconvenience. It is our most basic right. Without it, we have no other rights," the email said. "I believe it is imperative to establish higher standards that reflect our respect for the sanctity of life. This is why Texas will require clinics or hospitals to bury or cremate human or fetal remains."
    But pro-choice advocates questioned the timing of the governor's letter, noting that Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the 5-3 Whole Women's Health ruling days earlier that the Texas law in question cured "no significant health-related problem."

    The SCOTUS ruling

    That law required doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and and it mandated that abortion clinics have facilities on par with an ambulatory surgical center.
    "We agree with the District Court that the surgical-center requirement, like the admitting-privileges requirement, provides few, if any, health benefits for women, poses a substantial obstacle to women seeking abortions, and constitutes an 'undue burden' on their constitutional right to do so," Breyer wrote for the majority.
    The most important abortion case in decades
    The most important abortion case in decades

      JUST WATCHED

      The most important abortion case in decades

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The most important abortion case in decades 01:27
    Proponents of legal abortion say the Department of State Health Services rules, which go into effect December 9, are no different than the law shot down by the high court.
    The Center for Reproductive Rights issued a statement calling the new rules unconstitutional and in "direct defiance of the high court's ruling" in the Whole Women's Health case.
    "These new restrictions reveal the callous indifference that Texas politicians have toward women," said David Brown, the center's senior staff attorney. "Forcing a woman to pay for a burial after she ends a pregnancy or experiences a miscarriage is not just absurd -- it is an unnecessary burden and an intrusion on her personal beliefs."

    The costs

    According to estimates provided by critics of the rule, the price of cremation or burial could cost, on average, $2,000 per procedure. The Texas Medical Association and Texas Hospitals Association, both of which oppose the rules, said cremation could cost between $1,500 and $4,000.
    Planned Parenthood says the cost of an abortion ranges from $300 to $950, depending on the type of procedure required.
    Pope grants priests right to forgive abortion
    Pope grants priests right to forgive abortion

      JUST WATCHED

      Pope grants priests right to forgive abortion

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pope grants priests right to forgive abortion 01:13
    In responding to those estimates, the state said that it had received cost data from numerous groups and determined that the cost was a fraction of the opponents' estimate. It said the cost would be $450 annually per facility.
    "This cost would be offset by the elimination of the current method of disposition," the state said.
    Marilyn Robertson, board president of Jane's Due Process, which provides legal representation for pregnant girls in Texas, called this assertion "fundamentally incorrect" in testimony presented to the state.
    "Undoubtedly, if these rules are implemented, the clinics are forced to pass along the costs of this unnecessary regulation, which is not insignificant," she said.
    The rules will disproportionately affect black and brown women who already have trouble shouldering the costs of medical procedures, Robertson wrote. She further said the rules were cruel, unnecessary and aimed solely at deterring women from exercising their constitutional rights.
    "Texas healthcare providers like hospitals and abortion clinics already follow the state's standards for the sanitary disposal of medical waste including embryonic tissue," she said. "An additional procedure with no recognized medical value only unnecessarily interferes with a woman's autonomy and her decision making in her own medical care."

    Supporters: It's about dignity

    Within the letters and statements of support for the rules are few references to any health benefits. Most of the support, which largely emanates from religious and pro-life groups, cites the need to treat fetuses with dignity, rather than discarding them in a landfill.
    "While the Supreme Court tragically does not allow states to ban most abortions, we believe that Texas law should be changed to assure that the bodies of the victims of abortion are not treated like medical waste. These proposed rules validate the dignity of those unborn babies whose lives are unfortunately lost to abortion," Joe Pojman, executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, said when the rules were proposed in July.
    Abortion restrictions protested in Poland
    Abortion restrictions protested in Poland

      JUST WATCHED

      Abortion restrictions protested in Poland

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Abortion restrictions protested in Poland 02:08
    Texas Right to Life, whose legislative director, John Seago, successfully urged the state to direct the rules solely at health care facilities, and not miscarriages and "chemical abortions" that occur in a woman's home, also employed the dignity defense. The group decried how opponents of the rules compared "preborn children to amputated limbs and ovarian cysts, calling preborn children 'products of our bodies' and 'waste.'"
    "As usual, abortion advocates claimed that 'access to abortion is a fundamental liberty,' failing to mention that The Declaration of Independence actually lists 'Life' first," its statement said.
    According to Texas Right to Life, the fetal-burial rules may be elevated in stature next year. Sen. Don Huffines, a Dallas Republican, has said he would file legislation to codify the rules when the Legislature convenes in January.
    According to the Legislature's website, House Bill 201 -- "relating to disposition of fetal remains by a health care facility" -- was filed last month, and the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops has already issued its support for the bill.

    CNN's Brandon Griggs contributed to this story.