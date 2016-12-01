Story highlights The state's highest court will hear an appeal from the families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre

They argue Remington knowingly marketed and sold the AR-15 to a particularly vulnerable group of young men

(CNN) Connecticut's highest court will hear an appeal from the families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who brought a lawsuit against gunmaker Remington.

The state Supreme Court transferred the case to its docket Thursday, two weeks after families' attorneys filed their appeal.

"We very much welcome the court's swift action, particularly as these families approach the fourth painful anniversary of the shooting," the families' attorney, Josh Koskoff, said in a statement. "Time and again our Supreme Court has recognized the importance of allowing litigants their day in court and the indispensable role of a jury as arbiters of justice. That is all these families have ever asked for."

In October, families lost their bid to take the case to trial at the state's superior court level. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in favor of Remington -- the manufacturer of the Bushmaster AR-15, used by 20-year-old Adam Lanza to kill 20 children and six educators -- by granting its motion to strike the case.

