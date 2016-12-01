From horses to Hooverball: How presidents stay fit

What fuels these presidential workouts? Here's what presidents eat, and what it says about America .

(CNN) Donald Trump isn't really known as a fitness fanatic.

"It's a lot of work, you know, when I'm speaking in front of 15,000 to 20,000 people and I'm up there using a lot of motion. I guess in its own way, it's a pretty healthy act," Trump said on "The Dr. Oz Show" in September.

"A lot of times, these rooms are very hot, like saunas, and I guess that's a form of exercise," he said.

President William Howard Taft, the 27th U.S. president, putts on the green in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on June 28, 1909. He is said to be the first presidential golfer.

President Woodrow Wilson plays a round of golf in 1916. He played more golf than any other president, reportedly logging more than 1,000 rounds in his two terms.

President Warren Harding, left, gets ready to golf on the Piping Rock Golf Links on Long Island, New York, in 1921. He's with Howard Whitney, second from left, president of the U.S. Golf Association; financier Percy Pyne; and industrialist J. Leonard Replogle.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower drives down the fairway at Turnberry golf course during a weekend stay at Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland on September 5, 1959. Eisenhower often carried a club in the Oval Office and took swings while dictating to his secretary.

President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell play golf at the Los Angeles Country Club in 1969.

President Gerald Ford plays golf during a working vacation on Mackinac Island in Michigan on July 13, 1975.

President Ronald Reagan putts a golf ball on Air Force One on November 16, 1985.

President George H. W. Bush tees off on the fourth hole at Spyglass Golf Course during the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 28, 1994, in Pebble Beach, California.

President Bill Clinton watches as his first tee shot heads off the course and into the trees at the Farm Neck Golf Club of Martha's Vineyard during a family vacation on August 23, 1999. Known for taking mulligans, or friendly do-over shots, his second attempt landed in the same spot.

President George W. Bush tips his hat after teeing off on the first hole at the Andrews Air Force Base golf course on September 28, 2003.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practice on the White House putting green in 2009. Fifteen of the past 18 presidents have played golf.

Barack Obama, Warren Harding, Woodrow Wilson and William Howard Taft are also well-known presidential golfers

Yet giving speeches and playing golf aren't the only pastimes that presidents have turned to for fitness. From medicine balls to basketball, here's how the men in the White House have stayed active.

Galloping down Pennsylvania Avenue

The country's Founding Fathers -- such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson -- were known to be skilled horseback riders, said William Seale, a historian and journal editor with the White House Historical Association.

"The common denominator was horseback riding. They all rode horses and were real horsemen," Seale said.

"They would jump and gallop down Pennsylvania Avenue. In those days, there was a rule that a president didn't have to stop at an intersection," he said. "Most of them preferred a horse to a carriage. Most all of them were good riders."

However, by the 1920s, presidents were interested in physical activities not only as pastimes but also as tools to maintain healthy lifestyles.

Herbert Hoover would request that his advisers join him for breakfast, and they would exercise on the South Lawn of the White House, where they threw a heavy medicine ball over a net in a game that later would be named Hooverball

White House physician Vice Adm. Joel T. Boone invented the game to help keep Hoover physically fit, according to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

Many other presidents made changes to the White House to accommodate their workouts.

Working out at the White House

Theodore Roosevelt, whom Seale described as a "vigorous guy," had a tennis court built on the near south side of the West Wing. It moved farther south around 1910.

In 2009, Obama had new lines and removable baskets added so the space also could be used for a full-court game of basketball

Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose battle with polio left him a paraplegic, often swam for exercise and as a therapeutic activity. An indoor swimming pool , which opened in 1933, was built for him in the west terrace behind the West Wing.

Then, in 1947, bowling lanes were built in the ground floor of the West Wing as a birthday present for Harry Truman, even though the 33rd president was known to be more of a walker than a bowler.

"Truman was the king of the walkers. He cherished his time in the Army in World War I, and he would do the pace that they do when marching, and he would do that walking every day," Seale said. "He was in good shape."

The White House received an outdoor pool in 1975, thanks to Gerald Ford. The 38th president was known to be an avid swimmer.

"It started out as something that looked like it was from Las Vegas, but Ford said, 'No, no, no, I just want a pool,' and it got simpler," Seale said of the pool's design.

Soon after, Ronald Reagan created an exercise room in the White House's small West Bedroom in 1981. In 1993, a quarter-mile jogging track was installed around the south drive to accommodate Bill Clinton's jogging habit.

Clinton was an avid runner who logged three eight-minute miles, and other politicians found it difficult to keep up with him, the New York Times reported

"I thought he'd chug along like a caboose," former Rep. Cynthia McKinney of Georgia told the Times in a 1993 article, recalling a moment when she jogged with the 42nd president.

"I thought it was an opportunity to see the president laid back and kicking back. But he was kicking up dust and leaving me in the wind," she said.

Even if other politicians couldn't keep up with Clinton, they still tried. After all, that 1993 article described jogging at 7 a.m. with the president as "fashionable."