From horses to Hooverball: How presidents stay fit

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 4:13 AM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

George Washington, the first US president, stayed active by leading a life of farming. He was also a horseman.
Thomas Jefferson, the third president, also was an avid horseman. Caractacus is one of his most well-known riding horses.
Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president, had a passion for active outdoor life and went on hunting expeditions.
William Howard Taft, the 27th president, was known to spend time on the golf links.
Warren G. Harding, left, the 29th president, also was an avid golfer.
Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president, had a passion for active outdoor life and went on hunting expeditions.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president, was not very active because of polio, but he enjoyed swimming.
Harry Truman, the 33rd president, enjoyed quick-paced daily walks.
Warren G. Harding, left, the 29th president, also was an avid golfer.
Warren G. Harding, left, the 29th president, also was an avid golfer.
Richard Nixon, the 37th president, enjoyed bowling so much that he and his wife had a one-lane bowling alley constructed in the White House.
Gerald Ford, the 38th president, enjoyed golf, and even played in tournaments.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, has been known to enjoy jogging. He collapsed while running a 10-kilometer race in Maryland in 1979.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president, was not very active because of polio, but he enjoyed swimming.
Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, often jogged for exercise. While he was in office, a running path was put in along the South Lawn driveway at the White House.
George W. Bush, the 43rd president, has been known as an avid runner and mountain biker.
Barack Obama, the 44th president, is known to enjoy exercising -- so much so that he has released several workout music playlists over the years. What's his favorite athletic activity? Basketball, in addition to regularly playing golf.
President-elect Donald Trump enjoys playing golf.
Richard Nixon, the 37th president, enjoyed bowling so much that he and his wife had a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/floor0/bowling-alley.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one-lane bowling alley&lt;/a&gt; constructed in the White House.
Richard Nixon, the 37th president, enjoyed bowling so much that he and his wife had a one-lane bowling alley constructed in the White House.
Gerald Ford, the 38th president, enjoyed golf, and even &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/10/20/sport/golf/golf-presidents-white-house/&quot;&gt;played in tournaments&lt;/a&gt;.
Gerald Ford, the 38th president, enjoyed golf, and even played in tournaments.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, has been known to enjoy jogging. He collapsed while &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.si.com/vault/1979/09/24/823995/jimmy-carter-runs-into-the-wall-it-happens--sudden-utter-exhaustion--to-a-lot-of-inexperienced-road-runners-who-try-too-hard-too-soon-but-when-the-tottering-competitor-happens-to-be-the-president-of-the-united-states-it-can-be-a&quot;&gt;running a 10-kilometer race&lt;/a&gt; in Maryland in 1979.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, has been known to enjoy jogging. He collapsed while running a 10-kilometer race in Maryland in 1979.
Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, enjoyed horseback riding. He suffered minor injuries when he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/1989/07/05/us/reagan-is-injured-in-fall-off-horse.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thrown from a horse&lt;/a&gt; in 1989. He also had a bedroom converted into an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/floor2/west-bedroom.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;exercise room&lt;/a&gt; in the White House.
Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, enjoyed horseback riding. He suffered minor injuries when he was thrown from a horse in 1989. He also had a bedroom converted into an exercise room in the White House.
Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, often jogged for exercise. While he was in office, a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/grounds/south-lawn.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;running path&lt;/a&gt; was put in along the South Lawn driveway at the White House.
Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, often jogged for exercise. While he was in office, a running path was put in along the South Lawn driveway at the White House.
George W. Bush, the 43rd president, has been known as an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.runnersworld.com/runners-stories/running-with-president-george-w-bush&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;avid runner&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/01/us/gallery/lead-tapper-bush-veterans-bike-ride/&quot;&gt;mountain biker&lt;/a&gt;.
George W. Bush, the 43rd president, has been known as an avid runner and mountain biker.
Barack Obama, the 44th president, is known to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/05/politics/obama-workout-reax/&quot;&gt;enjoy exercising&lt;/a&gt; -- so much so that he has released several &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/18/health/president-obamas-workout-playlist/&quot;&gt;workout music playlists&lt;/a&gt; over the years. What&#39;s his favorite athletic activity? &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/CNN/status/796016718246244352&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Basketball&lt;/a&gt;, in addition to regularly playing golf.
Barack Obama, the 44th president, is known to enjoy exercising -- so much so that he has released several workout music playlists over the years. What's his favorite athletic activity? Basketball, in addition to regularly playing golf.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practice on the White House putting green in 2009. Fifteen of the past 18 presidents have played golf.
President-elect Donald Trump enjoys playing golf.
(CNN)Donald Trump isn't really known as a fitness fanatic.

The president-elect has referred to the speeches he gave on the campaign trail as a way in which he has stayed active.
    "It's a lot of work, you know, when I'm speaking in front of 15,000 to 20,000 people and I'm up there using a lot of motion. I guess in its own way, it's a pretty healthy act," Trump said on "The Dr. Oz Show" in September.
    "A lot of times, these rooms are very hot, like saunas, and I guess that's a form of exercise," he said.
    However, Trump has been known to play golf -- and he isn't the only commander in chief to enjoy the sport.
    President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practice on the White House putting green in 2009. Fifteen of the past 18 presidents have played golf.
    President George H. W. Bush tees off on the fourth hole at Spyglass Golf Course during the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 28, 1994, in Pebble Beach, California.
    President Ronald Reagan putts a golf ball on Air Force One on November 16, 1985.
    President Gerald Ford plays golf during a working vacation on Mackinac Island in Michigan on July 13, 1975.
    President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell play golf at the Los Angeles Country Club in 1969.
    President Dwight D. Eisenhower drives down the fairway at Turnberry golf course during a weekend stay at Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland on September 5, 1959. Eisenhower often carried a club in the Oval Office and took swings while dictating to his secretary.
    President Warren Harding, left, gets ready to golf on the Piping Rock Golf Links on Long Island, New York, in 1921. He's with Howard Whitney, second from left, president of the U.S. Golf Association; financier Percy Pyne; and industrialist J. Leonard Replogle.
    President Woodrow Wilson plays a round of golf in 1916. He played more golf than any other president, reportedly logging more than 1,000 rounds in his two terms.
    President Ronald Reagan putts a golf ball on Air Force One on November 16, 1985.
    In addition to regularly playing golf, President Barack Obama also enjoys a game of basketball. Here's a look at the hobbies of other U.S. Presidents:
    After choosing not to run for a third term, George Washington retired to his Virginia estate and led a life of farming.
    Presidents take a swing at golfPresident Gerald Ford plays golf during a working vacation on Mackinac Island in Michigan on July 13, 1975.
    President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell play golf at the Los Angeles Country Club in 1969.
    Warren G. Harding was an avid golfer. Golf courses in Los Angeles and San Francisco were named after him.
    Franklin D. Roosevelt, the only President elected four times, collected stamps throughout his life.
    Harry S. Truman always loved to play the piano. His mother was his first piano teacher.
    After leaving the White House, Dwight D. Eisenhower headed to a 189-acre farm near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he raised and bred award-winning Angus cattle. In 2009, 40 years after his death, the American Angus Association recognized the 34th president for making "significant contributions to the Angus breed."
    Like many members of the Kennedy family, John F. Kennedy loved sailing and was frequently photographed at sea with his wife, young children and other relatives.
    Lyndon B. Johnson kept a collection of vehicles at his ranch in Texas. Among them was the Amphicar, a civilian amphibious passenger car produced in the 1960s.
    Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon both liked to bowl. The Nixons were responsible for moving the White House bowling alley back into the Executive Mansion after it had been relocated years earlier to a nearby building.
    Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, began fly fishing in Georgia in the early 1970s. Here, the 39th President fishes in Wyoming in 1978.
    Ronald Reagan enjoyed riding horses at his ranch near Santa Barbara, California.
    Crossword puzzles are one of Bill Clinton's hobbies. In 2007, Clinton wrote the clues for a puzzle in The New York Times.
    Yet giving speeches and playing golf aren't the only pastimes that presidents have turned to for fitness. From medicine balls to basketball, here's how the men in the White House have stayed active.

    Galloping down Pennsylvania Avenue

    The country's Founding Fathers -- such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson -- were known to be skilled horseback riders, said William Seale, a historian and journal editor with the White House Historical Association.
    "The common denominator was horseback riding. They all rode horses and were real horsemen," Seale said.
    "They would jump and gallop down Pennsylvania Avenue. In those days, there was a rule that a president didn't have to stop at an intersection," he said. "Most of them preferred a horse to a carriage. Most all of them were good riders."
    What U.S. Presidents do for fun
    In addition to regularly playing golf, President Barack Obama also enjoys a game of basketball. Here&#39;s a look at the hobbies of other U.S. Presidents:
    In addition to regularly playing golf, President Barack Obama also enjoys a game of basketball. Here's a look at the hobbies of other U.S. Presidents:
    After choosing not to run for a third term, George Washington retired to his Virginia estate and led a life of farming.
    After choosing not to run for a third term, George Washington retired to his Virginia estate and led a life of farming.
    Thomas Jefferson was a renaissance man before the White House and continued to be one afterward. He kept up extensive letter writing, read Plato&#39;s &quot;Republic&quot; in its original Greek and dived head first into his hallmark project -- founding the University of Virginia. Jefferson designed the university&#39;s grounds and curriculum.
    Thomas Jefferson was a renaissance man before the White House and continued to be one afterward. He kept up extensive letter writing, read Plato's "Republic" in its original Greek and dived head first into his hallmark project -- founding the University of Virginia. Jefferson designed the university's grounds and curriculum.
    Theodore Roosevelt, possibly the most famous sportsman to occupy the White House, continued to hunt after leaving office. In 1909, with the backing of the Smithsonian Institution, Roosevelt went on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theodoreroosevelt.org/site/c.elKSIdOWIiJ8H/b.8344379/k.2B69/The_HUNTER.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a yearlong safari&lt;/a&gt; that killed or trapped more than 11,000 animals.
    Theodore Roosevelt, possibly the most famous sportsman to occupy the White House, continued to hunt after leaving office. In 1909, with the backing of the Smithsonian Institution, Roosevelt went on a yearlong safari that killed or trapped more than 11,000 animals.
    Warren G. Harding was an avid golfer. Golf courses in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.golf.lacity.org/cdp_harding.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Los Angeles&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tpc.com/tpc-harding-park&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;San Francisco&lt;/a&gt; were named after him.
    Warren G. Harding was an avid golfer. Golf courses in Los Angeles and San Francisco were named after him.
    Franklin D. Roosevelt, the only President elected four times, collected stamps throughout his life.
    Franklin D. Roosevelt, the only President elected four times, collected stamps throughout his life.
    Harry S. Truman always loved to play the piano. His mother &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trumanlibrary.org/kids/piano.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was his first piano teacher.&lt;/a&gt;
    Harry S. Truman always loved to play the piano. His mother was his first piano teacher.
    After leaving the White House, Dwight D. Eisenhower headed to a 189-acre farm near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he raised and bred award-winning Angus cattle. In 2009, 40 years after his death, the American Angus Association recognized the 34th president for making &quot;significant contributions to the Angus breed.&quot;
    After leaving the White House, Dwight D. Eisenhower headed to a 189-acre farm near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he raised and bred award-winning Angus cattle. In 2009, 40 years after his death, the American Angus Association recognized the 34th president for making "significant contributions to the Angus breed."
    Like many members of the Kennedy family, John F. Kennedy loved sailing and was frequently photographed at sea with his wife, young children and other relatives.
    Like many members of the Kennedy family, John F. Kennedy loved sailing and was frequently photographed at sea with his wife, young children and other relatives.
    Lyndon B. Johnson kept a collection of vehicles at his ranch in Texas. Among them was the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nps.gov/lyjo/planyourvisit/presidentialvehicles.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amphicar&lt;/a&gt;, a civilian amphibious passenger car produced in the 1960s.
    Lyndon B. Johnson kept a collection of vehicles at his ranch in Texas. Among them was the Amphicar, a civilian amphibious passenger car produced in the 1960s.
    Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon both liked to bowl. The Nixons were responsible for moving &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/floor0/bowling-alley.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the White House bowling alley back into the Executive Mansion&lt;/a&gt; after it had been relocated years earlier to a nearby building.
    Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon both liked to bowl. The Nixons were responsible for moving the White House bowling alley back into the Executive Mansion after it had been relocated years earlier to a nearby building.
    Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, began &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/1991/05/04/sports/outdoors-in-fly-fishing-carter-s-record-can-t-be-assailed.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fly fishing&lt;/a&gt; in Georgia in the early 1970s. Here, the 39th President fishes in Wyoming in 1978.
    Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, began fly fishing in Georgia in the early 1970s. Here, the 39th President fishes in Wyoming in 1978.
    Ronald Reagan enjoyed riding horses at his ranch near Santa Barbara, California.
    Ronald Reagan enjoyed riding horses at his ranch near Santa Barbara, California.
    Crossword puzzles are one of Bill Clinton&#39;s hobbies. In 2007, Clinton &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/ref/crosswords/clintonpuz.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wrote the clues&lt;/a&gt; for a puzzle in The New York Times.
    Crossword puzzles are one of Bill Clinton's hobbies. In 2007, Clinton wrote the clues for a puzzle in The New York Times.
    George W. Bush has surprised many by taking up painting in his post-White House years. &quot;I am a painter,&quot; the 43rd President told Jay Leno on &quot;The Tonight Show.&quot; &quot;You may not think I&#39;m a painter; I think I&#39;m a painter.&quot;
    George W. Bush has surprised many by taking up painting in his post-White House years. "I am a painter," the 43rd President told Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show." "You may not think I'm a painter; I think I'm a painter."
    However, by the 1920s, presidents were interested in physical activities not only as pastimes but also as tools to maintain healthy lifestyles.
    Herbert Hoover would request that his advisers join him for breakfast, and they would exercise on the South Lawn of the White House, where they threw a heavy medicine ball over a net in a game that later would be named Hooverball.
    White House physician Vice Adm. Joel T. Boone invented the game to help keep Hoover physically fit, according to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.
    Many other presidents made changes to the White House to accommodate their workouts.

    Working out at the White House

    Theodore Roosevelt, whom Seale described as a "vigorous guy," had a tennis court built on the near south side of the West Wing. It moved farther south around 1910.
    In 2009, Obama had new lines and removable baskets added so the space also could be used for a full-court game of basketball.
    The 44th president not only plays basketball, he has been known to lift free weights and work out on an elliptical. Over the years, Obama has released several workout playlists showcasing the music he listens to while breaking a sweat.
    Trainer: I worked out with the President
    Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose battle with polio left him a paraplegic, often swam for exercise and as a therapeutic activity. An indoor swimming pool, which opened in 1933, was built for him in the west terrace behind the West Wing.
    Then, in 1947, bowling lanes were built in the ground floor of the West Wing as a birthday present for Harry Truman, even though the 33rd president was known to be more of a walker than a bowler.
    Truman went on daily 1½-mile walks in which he kept a 120-steps-per-minute pace, according to the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum.
    "Truman was the king of the walkers. He cherished his time in the Army in World War I, and he would do the pace that they do when marching, and he would do that walking every day," Seale said. "He was in good shape."
    The White House received an outdoor pool in 1975, thanks to Gerald Ford. The 38th president was known to be an avid swimmer.
    "It started out as something that looked like it was from Las Vegas, but Ford said, 'No, no, no, I just want a pool,' and it got simpler," Seale said of the pool's design.
    Soon after, Ronald Reagan created an exercise room in the White House's small West Bedroom in 1981. In 1993, a quarter-mile jogging track was installed around the south drive to accommodate Bill Clinton's jogging habit.
    Clinton was an avid runner who logged three eight-minute miles, and other politicians found it difficult to keep up with him, the New York Times reported.
    "I thought he'd chug along like a caboose," former Rep. Cynthia McKinney of Georgia told the Times in a 1993 article, recalling a moment when she jogged with the 42nd president.
    "I thought it was an opportunity to see the president laid back and kicking back. But he was kicking up dust and leaving me in the wind," she said.
    Even if other politicians couldn't keep up with Clinton, they still tried. After all, that 1993 article described jogging at 7 a.m. with the president as "fashionable."