'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli meets his match in a group of Australian schoolboys

Story highlights Shkreli raised the price of Daraprim from $13.50 a pill to $750

Now some 17-year-olds have replicated it in their Sydney school lab for just $20

(CNN) They christened their project "Breaking Good."

Inspired by outrage over a big pharma company's decision to hike the price of a lifesaving drug, eight Sydney schoolboys recreated it in their chemistry lab for just $20 a pill.

The drug, Daraprim, is produced by Turing Pharmaceuticals , which came under fire last year when chief executive Martin Shkreli raised the price by 5,000% from $13.50 to $750 a tablet in the US.

The anti-parasitic medicine is used to treat malaria and it also helps people with low immune systems, such as chemotherapy patients and those with HIV.

The group of 17-year-olds from Sydney Grammar School worked with scientists from the University of Sydney to replicate the drug, which is named on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines.

