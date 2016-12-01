Buzz Aldrin evacuated from South Pole

Story highlights Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is being evacuated from the South Pole for medical reasons

Aldrin was visiting as part of a tourist group

(CNN) Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon in 1969, is being evacuated from the South Pole after his medical condition deteriorated, according to a release by the National Science Foundation. He is 82 years old.

Aldrin was part of a tourist group visiting Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station through luxury tourism operator White Desert . Although his condition has not been disclosed, a White Desert doctor and the US Antarctic Program doctor decided an evacuation would the best precautionary measure, according to a release from the company. The White Desert doctor said Aldrin's condition was stable. The tourism operator made a request for a medical evacuation to the National Science Foundation today and they agreed.

Aldrin was placed on the first available flight to McMurdo Station, which is located on the Antarctic coast. A US Antarctic Program doctor is traveling with him. The NSF uses cargo planes equipped with landing skis, called LC-130s, and they are operated by the 109th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard.

A ski-equipped LC-130 aircraft at NSF's Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

From there, another flight will take Aldrin to New Zealand. That flight will be scheduled as soon as possible, according to the NSF. Aldrin's family has been notified, and both White Desert and the NSF will provide updates as they come in.

Earlier this week, Aldrin shared updates on his trip to the South Pole on his Instagram

South Pole here I come! #antarctica #WhiteDesert #GYATAntarctica A photo posted by Buzz Aldrin (@drbuzzaldrin) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:30pm PST

Buzz's Polar Penguins countdown to liftoff has commenced. #Antarctica #WhiteDesert A photo posted by Buzz Aldrin (@drbuzzaldrin) on Nov 28, 2016 at 11:03pm PST

