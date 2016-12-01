UK football sex abuse: Hundreds come forward to police

Story highlights Victims urged to come forward and seek support

Number of police forces in investigation increases

(CNN) Police have revealed around 350 people have come forward to report allegations of child sexual abuse within the football community in the UK.

The figures, compiled by forces and including referrals to a specially set up helpline, were released in a statement Thursday.

Simon Bailey, the lead for child protection on the national police council, says he fully expects those numbers to change in the coming weeks.

Since our football helpline opened a week ago, we've received over 800 calls. https://t.co/lX7ptMozu6 pic.twitter.com/2huIZ3o3rj — NSPCC (@NSPCC) December 1, 2016

"It is important to note that this is an indicative figure only, and that information is still being collated, numbers will, therefore, continue to change," Chief Constable Simon Bailey said.

"We are working closely with the Football Association to ensure that the response to this significant and growing number of victims, at all levels of football, is coordinated effectively.