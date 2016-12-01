Story highlights Enzo Zidane scores on Real debut

(CNN) A decade on -- 3,852 days if you're counting -- the name Zidane is on the Real Madrid score sheet again.

This time, however, it wasn't Zinedine, but 21-year-old son Enzo who was making the headlines.

Just 18 minutes into his debut -- and with his first shot -- Enzo scored his first goal for the club in front of a sellout Bernabeu.

Substituted on at half-time, it only took Zidane until the 63rd minute to find the net, firing in a low right-foot shot from the edge of the area to make Zinedine, who is now the Real coach, the proudest dad in Madrid.

That strike was one of six goals Real put past third-division Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey round of 32, making the aggregate score of the tie 13-2 after a 7-1 win in the first leg.

Read More