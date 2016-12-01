Story highlights
(CNN)A decade on -- 3,852 days if you're counting -- the name Zidane is on the Real Madrid score sheet again.
This time, however, it wasn't Zinedine, but 21-year-old son Enzo who was making the headlines.
Just 18 minutes into his debut -- and with his first shot -- Enzo scored his first goal for the club in front of a sellout Bernabeu.
Substituted on at half-time, it only took Zidane until the 63rd minute to find the net, firing in a low right-foot shot from the edge of the area to make Zinedine, who is now the Real coach, the proudest dad in Madrid.
That strike was one of six goals Real put past third-division Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey round of 32, making the aggregate score of the tie 13-2 after a 7-1 win in the first leg.
Zinedine played 227 games for Real Madrid between 2001 and 2006, after signing from Juventus for a then world record fee of £45.8 million ($57.47 million).
Arguably Zidane's finest moment in the famous white shirt came in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen, scoring a stunning volley that is widely considered the greatest ever European Cup final goal.
Enzo is the eldest of Zidane's four sons, with 18-year-old Luca first-choice goalkeeper for Real's Castilla youth team.
Famous sons
However, Enzo isn't the only famous footballing son making a name for himself around the world.
Giovanni Simeone -- son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego -- scored two in Genoa's 3-1 surprise victory over reigning Serie A champion Juventus this weekend, while Enrico Chiesa's son, Federico, recently made his top-flight debut for Fiorentina.
Brazil legend Rivaldo and son Rivaldinho made headlines last year when they both scored in the same game for Mogi Mirim in Brazil's second tier.
Likewise Manchester City star Leroy Sane will hope to have as prolific a career as his father Souleymane, who enjoyed a successful spell in Germany and for the Senegal national team, though his son has opted to play for Germany.