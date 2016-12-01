Photos: Designer Sophia Webster turns childhood fantasies into shoes Sophia Webster is an award-winning shoe and accessory designer, known for her quirky and playful designs. Hide Caption 1 of 18

The London-born creative started her eponymous label in 2012.

Her signature whimsical designs are heavily embellished and she is known for using a loud and vibrant color palette.

One can expect to see seashells, butterfly wings and bows on a Sophia Webster shoe.

Her latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2017 season was inspired by two films: Bill Condon's 'Dreamgirls,' and Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Birds.'

At the collection's first reveal at London Fashion Week, models showcased the products while seated in metal cages.

Webster graduated with a Fine Arts degree from the Royal College of Art, and often refers to shoes as a "blank canvas."

"Coming from a fine art background definitely makes me approach shoes in maybe a different way to other designers," Webster says.

"I usually start designing my collections from the most elaborate pieces and then trickle down into more wearable lower styles."

"I really love putting together unexpected color combinations..."

"and I try and be experimental and exciting in the ways that I combine colors and prints."

Webster chose shoes as her canvas as she believes they have "magical powers" that make the wearer "physically look like the best version of yourself."

The 31-year-old has been named the Condé Nast Footwear Emerging Designer of the Year.

She has also been the recipient of the British Fashion Award for Emerging Accessories Designer twice.

She's also the second shoe designer ever to be awarded the British Fashion Council's Vogue Fashion Fund award.

Since starting her label four years ago, Sophia Webster has opened 200 stores worldwide.

Each shoe is designed in her East London studio, but is made in Brazil.