'Dreamgirls' and butterflies: The woman behind fashion's most whimsical shoes

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

This feature is part of Masters at Work, a new series that goes behind the scenes with leading creatives to discover the source of their inspiration.

(CNN)"I think shoes are really powerful. I think they have magical powers that other accessories don't have," says shoe designer Sophia Webster. "They make you physically look like the best version of yourself."

Shoe designer Sophia Webster
Shoe designer Sophia Webster
Webster is one of the UK's most acclaimed young design talents.
    Since starting her eponymous line in 2012, the 31-year-old has been named Condé Nast Footwear Emerging Designer of the Year, won the British Fashion Award for Emerging Accessories Designer twice, and taken home the British Fashion Council's Vogue Fashion Fund award, becoming only the second shoe designer to earn the honor.
    Webster's signature style -- feminine, fantastical shoes that are heavy on embellishment and color -- draws on diverse sources for inspiration. Her collections channel "Beetlejuice" one season, Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" and '60s girl groups the next.
    A blank canvas

    While the majority of her shoes are constructed in Brazil and sold in over 200 stores around the world, the design process still begins at Webster's East London studio, where she draws and conceptualizes every shoe.
    Sophia Webster is an award-winning shoe and accessory designer, known for her quirky and playful designs.
    Sophia Webster is an award-winning shoe and accessory designer, known for her quirky and playful designs.
    The London-born creative started her eponymous label in 2012.
    The London-born creative started her eponymous label in 2012.
    Her signature whimsical designs are heavily embellished and she is known for using a loud and vibrant color palette.
    Her signature whimsical designs are heavily embellished and she is known for using a loud and vibrant color palette.
    One can expect to see seashells, butterfly wings and bows on a Sophia Webster shoe.
    One can expect to see seashells, butterfly wings and bows on a Sophia Webster shoe.
    Her latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2017 season was inspired by two films: Bill Condon&#39;s &#39;Dreamgirls,&#39; and Alfred Hitchcock&#39;s &#39;The Birds.&#39;
    Her latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2017 season was inspired by two films: Bill Condon's 'Dreamgirls,' and Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Birds.'
    At the collection&#39;s first reveal at London Fashion Week, models showcased the products while seated in metal cages.
    At the collection's first reveal at London Fashion Week, models showcased the products while seated in metal cages.
    Webster graduated with a Fine Arts degree from the Royal College of Art, and often refers to shoes as a &quot;blank canvas.&quot;
    Webster graduated with a Fine Arts degree from the Royal College of Art, and often refers to shoes as a "blank canvas."
    &quot;Coming from a fine art background definitely makes me approach shoes in maybe a different way to other designers,&quot; Webster says.
    "Coming from a fine art background definitely makes me approach shoes in maybe a different way to other designers," Webster says.
    &quot;I usually start designing my collections from the most elaborate pieces and then trickle down into more wearable lower styles.&quot;
    "I usually start designing my collections from the most elaborate pieces and then trickle down into more wearable lower styles."
    &quot;I really love putting together unexpected color combinations...&quot;
    "I really love putting together unexpected color combinations..."
    &quot;and I try and be experimental and exciting in the ways that I combine colors and prints.&quot;
    "and I try and be experimental and exciting in the ways that I combine colors and prints."
    Webster chose shoes as her canvas as she believes they have &quot;magical powers&quot; that make the wearer &quot;physically look like the best version of yourself.&quot;
    Webster chose shoes as her canvas as she believes they have "magical powers" that make the wearer "physically look like the best version of yourself."
    The 31-year-old has been named the Condé Nast Footwear Emerging Designer of the Year.
    The 31-year-old has been named the Condé Nast Footwear Emerging Designer of the Year.
    She has also been the recipient of the British Fashion Award for Emerging Accessories Designer twice.
    She has also been the recipient of the British Fashion Award for Emerging Accessories Designer twice.
    She&#39;s also the second shoe designer ever to be awarded the British Fashion Council&#39;s Vogue Fashion Fund award.
    She's also the second shoe designer ever to be awarded the British Fashion Council's Vogue Fashion Fund award.
    Since starting her label four years ago, Sophia Webster has opened 200 stores worldwide.
    Since starting her label four years ago, Sophia Webster has opened 200 stores worldwide.
    Each shoe is designed in her East London studio, but is made in Brazil.
    Each shoe is designed in her East London studio, but is made in Brazil.
    &quot;I just try and be as creative as I can within the space and the technicalities of the shoemaking,&quot; says Webster.
    "I just try and be as creative as I can within the space and the technicalities of the shoemaking," says Webster.
    "I really love putting together unexpected color combinations. I like to try and be experimental and exciting in the ways that I combine colors and prints," she says.
    A graduate of London's prestigious Royal College of Art, she looks at the shoe as "a blank canvas."
    "Coming from a fine art background definitely makes me approach shoes in maybe a different way to other designers," she explains. "I usually start designing my collections from the most elaborate pieces and then trickle down into more wearable lower styles.
    "I just try and be as creative as I can within the space and the technicalities of the shoemaking."
    Watch the video above for further insight into the work of Sophia Webster.