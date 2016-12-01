This feature is part of Masters at Work, a new series that goes behind the scenes with leading creatives to discover the source of their inspiration. See more here.

(CNN) "I think shoes are really powerful. I think they have magical powers that other accessories don't have," says shoe designer Sophia Webster. "They make you physically look like the best version of yourself."

Shoe designer Sophia Webster

Webster is one of the UK's most acclaimed young design talents.

Since starting her eponymous line in 2012, the 31-year-old has been named Condé Nast Footwear Emerging Designer of the Year, won the British Fashion Award for Emerging Accessories Designer twice, and taken home the British Fashion Council 's Vogue Fashion Fund award, becoming only the second shoe designer to earn the honor.

Webster's signature style -- feminine, fantastical shoes that are heavy on embellishment and color -- draws on diverse sources for inspiration. Her collections channel "Beetlejuice" one season, Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" and '60s girl groups the next.

