Ukraine tests missiles near Russian-annexed Crimea

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014

(CNN) Ukraine carried out missile launches Thursday near Crimea -- territory that Russia annexed more than two years ago -- as part of military exercises, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported.

The drills involve the test firing of medium-range surface-to-air missiles, the news agency said.

"Everything goes according to the plan. There is no response from the Russian Federation. Ukrainian military are ready for any developments," Ukrinform cited military spokesman Volodymyr Kryzhanivsky as saying on Ukrainian TV.

Kryzhanivsky reportedly said the drills in southern Ukraine did not pose any threat to Crimea and that Ukraine was acting in accordance with international law.

Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov said Russia would evaluate its response to the drills, Russia's state-run Tass news agency reported.

