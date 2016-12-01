French President Francois Hollande will not seek re-election

Story highlights French citizens will elect the country's president in April and May 2017

Unpopular incumbent Francois Hollande says he will not stand again

(CNN) France's President Francois Hollande confirmed Thursday he will not seek a second term in office.

French voters will go to the polls in April and May 2017, but Hollande, who has been beset by low popularity ratings, says he will not stand for re-election.

"I am speaking to you this evening to inform you of the decision I have taken in view of the forthcoming presidential election," he said. "I have decided not to be a candidate in the presidential election."

Aussi, j'ai décidé de ne pas être candidat au renouvellement de mon mandat — François Hollande (@fhollande) December 1, 2016

Hollande, 62, defeated Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012 to become the first Socialist president to win a French election since François Mitterrand's re-election in 1988.

