When Prince Harry met Rihanna

Story highlights The young royal is on a Caribbean tour

He met up with pop star Rihanna twice

(CNN) It wasn't exactly a fairy tale when the prince met the pop princess.

Prince Harry is on a royal tour in the Caribbean and found himself in Barbados for festivities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the island nation's independence from Britain.

The country's most famous native star, Rihanna, was also in attendance, and the two met up twice Wednesday.

The first time was at a celebratory afternoon event in Bridgetown, where the polite prince reportedly said , "Hello, it's very nice to meet you," upon being introduced to the singer.

Prince Harry meets @rihanna at today's Toast to the Nation marking 50 years of Independence for Barbados 🇧🇧 #50Barbados #RoyalVisitBarbados pic.twitter.com/ejmt1r2IDl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2016

The photogenic pair later sat next to each other at the Golden Anniversary Spectacular Mega Concert held at Kensington Oval cricket ground, where photos showed Harry, 32, flashing an appreciative smile at Rihanna, 28.