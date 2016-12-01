Natalie Portman humanizes former first lady in flawed 'Jackie'

(CNN) Movie biographies always wrestle with the balance between finding the essence of the subject and replicating his or her look and manner. Natalie Portman devotes so much energy to the latter as to partially sacrifice the former in "Jackie," an intriguing look at Jacqueline Kennedy in the wake of her husband's assassination that plays more like a series of monologues than a wholly realized movie.

In some respects, the film arrives at a propitious time, looking back at that "one brief shining moment" when a presidential administration could be likened to Camelot. Those fascinated by the Kennedys and the abundant tragedy that has surrounded them will find another handsomely produced window into the family's story.

Nevertheless, the movie is a shiny but flawed and narrow prism through which to view this oft-examined dynasty.

Despite its theatrical release, "Jackie" by all rights should have been a cable-TV movie. Indeed, in many respects it's a sort-of companion to HBO's recent stage adaptation "All the Way," which picked up in virtually the same window, with Lyndon Johnson being sworn in as president.

"Jackie" similarly tracks the aftermath of JFK's death in a concentrated format, using the device of Jackie's interview with a Life magazine reporter (Billy Crudup) to flash back not only to that fateful day, but glimpses of the couple's life together.

Read More