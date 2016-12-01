'Fawlty Towers' star Andrew Sachs dies at 86

(CNN) British actor Andrew Sachs, famous for his role as bumbling waiter Manuel in British TV show "Fawlty Towers", has died at the age of 86, the UK's Press Association reported.

Born in Germany, Sachs was reported to have suffered from vascular dementia for four years before his death. He was buried on Thursday December 1.

"It wasn't very pleasant," his wife Melody told the Daily Mail. "It didn't get really bad until quite near the end. I nursed Andrew, I was there for every moment of it."

"Fawlty Towers" creator John Cleese said Sachs had been a "very sweet, gentle and kind man."

"I first saw him in Habeas Corpus on stage in 1973," Cleese said on Twitter. "I could not have found a better Manuel. Inspired."