Ross Lovegrove

"The only reality I can imagine is that global warming will be having a serious impact on humanity at this time.Some years ago I was asked to write about the world in 2028, and I came to the conclusion that the sun is god and without its nourishing support, there would be no life on Earth.My focus then was on alternatives to fossil fuels -- such as solar and wind -- and merging these new technologies into an off-grid home that was as self-sufficient as possible, opening up the entire landscape of our beautiful Earth to a new form of harmonic symbiosis in living. This new form of nomadic housing took the shape of Generator House, an unrealized project I developed for Swarovski.People talk about the future of civilization being in cities, but I believe that the advent of the internet, knowledge-sharing and social networking allow us to pursue a more remote life with clean air, views of nature, and silence. We could have a minimal impact on the environment while living remotely within nature." -- Ross Lovegrove