Photos: Is this how we'll live in 2066?

Patrizia Moroso – "I wanted to contemplate a design object that everyone should have at home in 50 years. When I think about the current state of the world socio-politically, environmentally, and emotionally, with so much daily stresses, I realize that now -- and even more so in the future -- we all need a way to take a moment for ourselves.



I'm imagining a place where we could detox and relax, breathe fresh air and get cleansed. Particularly, I'm thinking of a space with scientifically controlled oxygen levels, airborne nutrients, comforting sounds and light, which allows us to rest. I would call it the Recharger Capsule, and it would be aimed at helping us all find a balance between body and spirit." -- Patrizia Moroso