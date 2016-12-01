(CNN)Design Miami is underway in the Sunshine State, bringing with it not only the most coveted collectible furniture and objects, but also the glitterati of the design circuit (not to mention the art crowd in town for Art Basel.)
With design on everyone's mind, CNN Style seized the moment to chat up some of today's leading design thinkers, makers, movers and shakers, asking them to "imagine a product that reflects the way the world will have changed 50 years from now."
From Yves Behar's optimistic forecast of an idyllic robot economy, to Studio Job's apocalyptic projection of global gloom and doom, we received predictions as wide-ranging as the practices we consulted.
To illustrate these visions, we asked Copenhagen-based artist Daniel van der Noon to put pen to paper and interpret each designer's view of the world, a few decades down the line.
Check out the gallery above to see how top designers envisage the future.