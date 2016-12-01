Story highlights Chinese electric car startup NextEV claims its NIO EP9 model is the world's fastest electric car

The 195mph NIO EP9 has lapped the famed Nurburgring in Germany and clocked in 17 seconds faster than the previous electric car record

Crippling pollution in many Chinese cities has led to the growth of electric car startups in the country

(CNN) It's not often that a start-up can claim to be a world-beater from the off. But that's precisely what's happening in the auto industry, where Chinese unknown NextEV has launched what it claims is the world's fastest electric car.

Pure-electric cars have been around for decades but only in the past five years or so have the mainstream manufacturers really started to take them seriously -- prompted by tightening rules over when and where conventionally powered vehicles can be driven, and battery technology that has made them more usable in the real world.

As such, there have already been a few upstarts, most notably Elon Musk's Tesla, which confounded the giant car brands by launching precisely the vehicle they said was impossible at the time: a luxury executive saloon with a range of more than 200 miles.

NextEV's NIO EP9

Truth be told, Tesla's offering will still out-accelerate NextEV's NIO EP9 up to a point. But the NIO EP9's pace has been judged over more than just a quarter-mile drag race; this one-megawatt (1,341bhp) creation has, in fact, proven its mettle around the famed Nurburgring in Germany, a 12.9-mile monster of a race circuit known simply as 'The Green Hell.'

Breaking records

