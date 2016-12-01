Thailand: Crown prince assumes throne as King Rama X

Story highlights Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn officially becomes King

The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej ruled Thailand for seven decades

(CNN) After 49 days of uncertainty, Thailand has a new King.

Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, 64, officially accepted an invitation by the Thai government on Thursday to assume the throne.

The new Rama X will be known as King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. The Chakri dynasty, beginning with Rama I, has ruled Thailand since 1782.

Thai junta chief Prayut among those on floor in front of new King Rama X (Rama V gave up this practice but it made a comeback w Bhumibol) pic.twitter.com/TAzUrMPKeq — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) December 1, 2016

