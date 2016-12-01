Breaking News

Thailand: Crown prince assumes throne as King Rama X

By James Griffiths and Kocha Olarn, CNN

Updated 7:31 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Thai crown prince becoming King
Thai crown prince becoming King

    JUST WATCHED

    Thai crown prince becoming King

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Thai crown prince becoming King 00:57

Story highlights

  • Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn officially becomes King
  • The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej ruled Thailand for seven decades

(CNN)After 49 days of uncertainty, Thailand has a new King.

Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, 64, officially accepted an invitation by the Thai government on Thursday to assume the throne.
    The new Rama X will be known as King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. The Chakri dynasty, beginning with Rama I, has ruled Thailand since 1782.
    Following the October death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Vajiralongkorn said he needed "time to mourn" before he took the crown.
    A temporary regent ruled Thailand during this period of constitutional uncertainty.
    Read More

    Crown prince since 1972

    Born in July 1952, Vajiralongkorn was first introduced to the Thai people through his father's home videos, which were shown in theaters across the country.
    He was educated in the United Kingdom and Australia before officially being declared crown prince and heir apparent in 1972.
    His older sister, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, who is 65, could not ascend to the throne since women are not allowed to become monarch under Thailand's succession laws.
    Vajiralongkorn has been married three times -- to Soamsawali Kitiyakara in 1977, Yuvadhida Polpraserth in 1994 and Srirasmi Suwadee in 2001 -- and has two daughters and five sons, only one of whom is officially recognized as a prince.

    Uncharted path

    King Bhumibol ruled Thailand for seven decades, a time in which the country underwent massive change and turmoil, including war and more than a dozen coups (both attempted and successful).
    Bhumibol was seen as a unifying figure, beloved by most Thais and regarded as above politics.
    As the king's health faded during his last years, instability and chaos dominated the country. Popularly elected Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was overthrown in a military coup in 2006, and another one followed in 2014.
    Thailand&#39;s Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. News of the 88-year-old&#39;s death was announced Thursday, October 13, via a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV. He was the world&#39;s longest-reigning living monarch.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Thailand's Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. News of the 88-year-old's death was announced Thursday, October 13, via a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV. He was the world's longest-reigning living monarch.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok&#39;s Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok's Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country&#39;s National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country's National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    01 RESTRICTED Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej02 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED03 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED04 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED05 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED06 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED07 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED08 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED11 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED12 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED25 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej RESTRICTED14 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit15 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED18 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED24 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit 26 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej
    Since then, the military junta has passed two constitutions shoring up its power and weakening its rivals.
    Some observers put the tensions down to uncertainty over the looming succession. Bhumibol was seen as a vital source of political legitimacy for all sides, and he will be a tough act to follow.
    Reporting on the succession or the royal family is limited by strict lèse-majesté laws, which impose harsh sentences on anyone who defames or insults the King or senior royals.