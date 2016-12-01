Thailand: Crown prince assumes throne as King Rama X

Story highlights Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn officially becomes King

The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej ruled Thailand for seven decades

(CNN) After 49 days of uncertainty, Thailand has a new King.

Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, 64, officially accepted an invitation by the Thai government on Thursday to assume the throne.

The new Rama X will be known as King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindhorndevarangkul. The Chakri dynasty, beginning with Rama I, has ruled Thailand since 1782.

Read More