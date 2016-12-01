Breaking News

North Korea slams 'Obama and his lackeys' in furious response to sanctions

By Ben Westcott and Junko Ogura, CNN

Updated 7:32 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

North Korea sanctions: what&#39;s next
North Korea sanctions: what's next

    JUST WATCHED

    North Korea sanctions: what's next

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

North Korea sanctions: what's next 02:18

Story highlights

  • North Korea says it will continue its nuclear program despite sanctions
  • Both Japan and North Korea announce additional embargoes

(CNN)North Korea has furiously criticized United Nations sanctions, accusing Security Council members of being puppets of the United States.

The defiant statement Thursday came as both South Korea and Japan announced further restrictions on the state, including on visits by foreign missile and nuclear experts.
    The Security Council voted unanimously on November 30 to impose their "toughest" sanctions yet on North Korea, stopping about $800 million in exports including coal and copper.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leads military drills focused on artillery battle training on Thursday, December 1.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leads military drills focused on artillery battle training on Thursday, December 1.
    The new restrictions came in response to North Korea's nuclear warhead test in September, its fifth and potentially most powerful yet.
    In the statement, North Korea said many countries that are members of the United Nations Security Council had already conducted their own nuclear tests and missile launches.
    Read More
    "Obama and his lackeys are sadly mistaken if they calculate that they can force the DPRK to abandon its line of nuclear weaponization and undermine its status as a nuclear power through base sanctions to pressurize it," the statement read.
    RELATED: North Korea sanctions: Futile, counterproductive and dangerous
    UN votes to tighten sanctions against N. Korea
    north korea sanctions mohsin pkg_00015404

      JUST WATCHED

      UN votes to tighten sanctions against N. Korea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    UN votes to tighten sanctions against N. Korea 02:09

    North Korea officials blacklisted

    In addition to a new crackdown on exports, South Korea said it would block entry to North Korea for all foreign missile and nuclear experts if their work threatened the South.
    Senior North Korean officials will also be blacklisted as part of the new embargo, the South Korean statement said.
    "We have expanded the number of those subject to sanctions by adding to the list 35 entities and 36 individuals that are playing a critical role in developing weapons of mass destruction and contributing to the North Korean regime's efforts to secure foreign currency," Government Policy Coordination Minister Lee Suk-Joon said at a press conference.
    Deal with North Korea &#39;as it is,&#39; not as we want
    Deal with North Korea 'as it is,' not as we want

      JUST WATCHED

      Deal with North Korea 'as it is,' not as we want

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Deal with North Korea 'as it is,' not as we want 09:06
    On Friday, the Japanese government confirmed they would adopt similar measures to South Korea, while also prohibiting entry to Japanese vessels that had docked in North Korea.
    In a National Security Council meeting on December 2, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government had decided to tighten sanctions due to North Korea's repeated nuclear tests and abduction of foreign nationals.
    North Korea: The biggest issue for the next US president?
    North Korea: The biggest issue for the next US president?

      JUST WATCHED

      North Korea: The biggest issue for the next US president?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    North Korea: The biggest issue for the next US president? 00:38

    Sanctions 'counterproductive and dangerous'

    The United Nations Security Council already imposed one set of sanctions on North Korea in 2016, also in response to a nuclear test by the rogue state in January.
    Wednesday's sanctions aimed to cut off North Korea's supply of cash to continue their missile programs, cutting exports of coal, nonferrous metals and statues.
    "Today's resolution includes the toughest and most comprehensive sanctions regime ever imposed by the Security Council," UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a speech on Wednesday.
    Images published by North Korean state media purport to show a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/23/asia/north-korea-launches-missile-from-submarine/&quot;&gt;submarine-launched ballistic missile&lt;/a&gt; (SLBM) off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Five days later, South Korea claims the North launched &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/28/asia/north-korea-failed-missile-launch/index.html&quot;&gt;two more missiles on April 28 that failed.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    Images published by North Korean state media purport to show a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Five days later, South Korea claims the North launched two more missiles on April 28 that failed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    In March, 2016, state media says Pyongyang has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/20/asia/north-korea-nuclear-weapons/&quot;&gt;miniaturized nuclear warheads.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    In March, 2016, state media says Pyongyang has miniaturized nuclear warheads.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    On February 9, 2016 South Korea&#39;s Defense Ministry releases images of debris believed to be a part of North Korean rocket, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/09/asia/north-korea-rocket-launch/index.html&quot;&gt;which was launched on February 7. &lt;/a&gt;Pyongyang said it had successfully launched Earth observation satellite Kwangmyongsong-4 into orbit.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On February 9, 2016 South Korea's Defense Ministry releases images of debris believed to be a part of North Korean rocket, which was launched on February 7. Pyongyang said it had successfully launched Earth observation satellite Kwangmyongsong-4 into orbit.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    On January 6, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/06/asia/north-korea-hydrogen-bomb-test/&quot;&gt;North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb&lt;/a&gt;. Seismic waves indicate an &quot;artificial earthquake&quot; near Punggye-ri, North Korea&#39;s main nuclear testing site.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On January 6, North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. Seismic waves indicate an "artificial earthquake" near Punggye-ri, North Korea's main nuclear testing site.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    On May 9, 2015, North Korea state media reports the country has successfully fired a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/09/asia/north-korea-missiles/&quot;&gt;&quot;cutting-edge&quot; anti-ship missile&lt;/a&gt; from a submarine.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On May 9, 2015, North Korea state media reports the country has successfully fired a "cutting-edge" anti-ship missile from a submarine.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    North Korea test-fired a new &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/09/asia/north-korea-missiles/&quot;&gt;&quot;ultra-precision&quot; intelligent rocket&lt;/a&gt; to be deployed across its navy, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on February 7, 2015.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    North Korea test-fired a new "ultra-precision" intelligent rocket to be deployed across its navy, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on February 7, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on February 12, 2013 -- the first under Kim Jong Un. The nuclear test site and water cooling plant are seen in this satellite image.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on February 12, 2013 -- the first under Kim Jong Un. The nuclear test site and water cooling plant are seen in this satellite image.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    This picture from KCNA on December 12, 2012 shows the North Korean rocket Unha-3, carrying the satellite Kwangmyongsong-3, lifting off from the launching pad in North Korea.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    This picture from KCNA on December 12, 2012 shows the North Korean rocket Unha-3, carrying the satellite Kwangmyongsong-3, lifting off from the launching pad in North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea&#39;s founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    This undated file picture released by KCNA on January 5, 2009 shows an artillery unit conducting a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    This undated file picture released by KCNA on January 5, 2009 shows an artillery unit conducting a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    north korea slbm test North Korea warhead 102 north korea rocket debris 090203 nk hydrogen bomb 0106North Korea submarine missile testNorth Korea missiles testnorth korea nuclear test sitenkorea missile dec2012North Korea missileNorth Korea missiles
    But in a piece written for CNN, John Delury, an associate professor of international studies, at Yonsei University in Seoul, said strict sanctions were "counterproductive and dangerous," advocating instead for engaging with the country.
    "'Comprehensive' sanctions send North Korea deeper into isolation and increase the risks of a war that no one wants, a war that could be truly catastrophic," he wrote.