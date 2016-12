Story highlights North Korea says it will continue its nuclear program despite sanctions

Both Japan and North Korea announce additional embargoes

(CNN) North Korea has furiously rejected United Nations sanctions, accusing Security Council members of being puppets of the United States.

The defiant statement Thursday came as both South Korea and Japan announced further restrictions on the state, including on visits by foreign missile and nuclear experts.

The Security Council voted unanimously on November 30 to impose their "toughest" sanctions yet on North Korea, stopping about $800 million in exports including coal and copper.

JUST WATCHED UN votes to tighten sanctions against N. Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH UN votes to tighten sanctions against N. Korea 02:09

The new restrictions came in response to North Korea's nuclear warhead test in September, its fifth and potentially most powerful yet.

In the statement, North Korea said many countries that are members of the United Nations Security Council had already conducted their own nuclear tests and missile launches.