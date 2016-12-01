Asia's first periodic table entry named after Japan

Story highlights 'Nihonium' is the first element to be ever added to the periodic table from Asia

Element finder Kosuke Morita has been beavering away on this discovery since 2003

(CNN) Names stick for life. Get them wrong and your kids are likely in for a lifetime of hardships.

Luckily, that principle doesn't apply to elements of the periodic table.

'Nihonium (Nh),' Moscovium (Mc), Oganesson (Og) and Tennessine (Ts) are four elements that were officially name-approved and joined 118 other elements on the periodic table Wednesday. With the latest additions, the periodic table is now complete down to the seventh row.

What makes Nihonium (Nh) -- named after the country Japan (nihon) -- stand out is, maybe not it's super-creative name, but rather the fact that it's the first element to be discovered by a researcher from Asia.

Kyushu University Professor Kosuke Morita (C) points to the "nihonium" on a periodic table during a press conference in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka on Dec. 1, 2016.

Kosuke Morita, the father of 'nihonium' and a physics professor at Kyushu University said his team's addition to the periodic table was exciting and symbolic.

