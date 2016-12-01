China court clears convicted killer 21 years after his execution

Story highlights Nie Shubin sentenced to death for murder and rape

His mother fought for years to have his name cleared, even after his death

Beijing (CNN) More than two decades after he was executed for rape and murder, China's top court has found a young man innocent.

Nie Shubin's conviction was overturned Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, in a landmark case that has exposed flaws in China's criminal justice system.

Xinhua said another man, Wang Shujin, confessed to the crime that Nie was executed for in 2005 -- 10 years after Nie was executed.

"In this case, the Supreme People's Court changed the original sentence and ruled Nie Shubin is innocent," the Xinhua report said.

The court concluded Nie's original trial didn't "obtain enough objective evidence," saying there were serious doubts about the time of death, murder weapon and cause of death.

