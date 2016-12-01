Breaking News

Ballerina Lauren Lovette takes to the stage as choreographer

Updated 12:11 PM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Lauren Lovette in Walpurgisnacht Choreography George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust New York City Ballet Credit Photo: Paul Kolnik studio@paulkolnik.com nyc 212-362-7778
    From prima ballerina to choreographer

This feature is part of Masters at Work, a new series that goes behind the scenes with leading creatives to discover the source of their inspiration.

(CNN)She's taken the New York City Ballet by storm with her lush, lyrical movements as a principal dancer, but now Lauren Lovette is raising curtains on an even bigger stage.

This September, she debuted her first work of choreography for the company -- a major step for any 24-year-old dancer, but especially for a woman.
"As a ballerina, you're quiet most of the time, you're used to being the paint. And to switch over and then be the painter takes guts," Lovette says.
    "It's hard. You have to listen to the music over and over again and understand it so well and then when you look at it all together it's almost like you're watching a symphony, you're watching the music."
    Lovette's first piece, "For Clara," was one of the most anticipated parts of the company's fall gala on Sept. 20.
    Inspired by everyday movements and the long hours spent working with dancers in the studio, it was set to a classical score by Robert Schumann.
    Lauren Lovette in &quot;Raymonda Variations&quot; (Choreography George Balanchine)
    Lauren Lovette in "Raymonda Variations" (Choreography George Balanchine)
    &quot;Duo Concertant&quot; (Choreography George Balanchine)
    "Duo Concertant" (Choreography George Balanchine)
    &quot;Hallelujah Junction&quot;, SPAC (Choreography by Peter Martins)
    "Hallelujah Junction", SPAC (Choreography by Peter Martins)
    As the Sugarplum Fairy in George Balanchine&#39;s &quot;The Nutcracker&quot; (Choreography George Balanchine)
    As the Sugarplum Fairy in George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" (Choreography George Balanchine)
    &quot;Walpurgisnacht&quot; (Choreography George Balanchine)
    "Walpurgisnacht" (Choreography George Balanchine)
    "I'm particularly excited about Lauren Lovette. I've watched her matriculate through the various stages of artistry here at the company, " said actress Sarah Jessica Parker, a vice chair of the New York City Ballet board of directors.
    "We want more and more women choreographers, so I just think it's very exciting and important, and I think it's been extremely fulfilling for Lauren."
    Watch Lauren Lovette's journey from ballet dancer to choreographer in the video above.