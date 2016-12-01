This feature is part of Masters at Work, a new series that goes behind the scenes with leading creatives to discover the source of their inspiration. See more here.

(CNN) She's taken the New York City Ballet by storm with her lush, lyrical movements as a principal dancer, but now Lauren Lovette is raising curtains on an even bigger stage.

Photos: Lauren Lovette in "Raymonda Variations" (Choreography George Balanchine)
Photos: "Duo Concertant" (Choreography George Balanchine)
Photos: "Hallelujah Junction", SPAC (Choreography by Peter Martins)
Photos: As the Sugarplum Fairy in George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" (Choreography George Balanchine)
Photos: "Walpurgisnacht" (Choreography George Balanchine)

This September, she debuted her first work of choreography for the company -- a major step for any 24-year-old dancer, but especially for a woman.

"As a ballerina, you're quiet most of the time, you're used to being the paint. And to switch over and then be the painter takes guts," Lovette says.

"It's hard. You have to listen to the music over and over again and understand it so well and then when you look at it all together it's almost like you're watching a symphony, you're watching the music."

Lovette's first piece, "For Clara," was one of the most anticipated parts of the company's fall gala on Sept. 20.

