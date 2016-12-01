Nigerians win fight against mobile data price hike

Story highlights Nigerians took to Twitter to protest planned data price increases

The Nigerian Communication Commission proposed an interim floor price for data services of 0.90k/MB

Following public outcry, the NCC has since suspended the directive

(CNN) Rumours have been buzzing on social media of a planned data price increase across big mobile telecommunication operators in Nigeria.

Nigerians expressed their outrage in response to a directive by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to enforce a new data tariff regime from the beginning of December.

Following much protest and media attention, the Nigerian Senate urged the Commission to put an end to the proposed data tariff hike.

As a result, the NCC suspended the directive.

In a press release the Commission wrote: "The NCC as a responsive agency of government takes into consideration the feelings of the consumers and so decided to suspend the new price floor."