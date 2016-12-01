Gambians to cast votes with marbles instead of ballots

(CNN)As Gambians head to the polls on December 1, they will cast their vote for the next president, not with a ballot but with Gambia's homegrown system to voter inclusion—marbles.
The electoral commission praises the marble system for being more transparent, credible, and fair, allowing country's illiterate citizens to vote.
"Our electoral commission is second to none," said Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai in a press conference days before the election.
"No one can rig it."
In a process that was developed 60 years ago, each registered voter is given a single marble, which they place them in different colored drums, each with a photo corresponding to a Presidential candidate. Marbles are then taken out on site and counted on large wooden tablets.
In power for 22 years, incumbent President Yahya Jammeh vies for his 5th term but faces his largest opponent yet, opposition candidate is Adama Barrow.
"It's quite simple and very basic and it costs less than a new system," said Fatou Jagne, Article 19's Regional Director for West Africa.
"If all the other systems are respected this system is quite reliable."
Election Worries
The run-up to elections, however, have faced severe international criticism, accusing the government of voter intimidation and opposition suppression.
On the eve of the election internet and phone calls were blocked and remained so as polls opened on Thursday Throughout election day, heavy paramilitary presence was reported around polling stations.
In October, Human Rights Watch condemned the arrested more than 90 opposition protesters, including the leader of Gambia's largest opposition party, the United Democratic Party (UDP). In April, the UDP's national organizing secretary was beaten to death while in custody while in custody of security services.
Today at least 43 people remain in custody, according to the media freedom organization Article 19.
President Yahya Jammeh seized power in a military coup in 1994 and has been in power since in what international observers often call repressive regime.
He has attracted heavy criticism in the past for comment that he had concocted an herbal remedy to AIDS and once threatened to behead gay people.
The small West African nation is the forth largest source country of migrants arriving to Italy, despite having a population of less than 2 million people.