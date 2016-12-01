Gambians to cast votes with marbles instead of ballots

(CNN) As Gambians head to the polls on December 1, they will cast their vote for the next president, not with a ballot but with Gambia's homegrown system to voter inclusion—marbles.

The electoral commission praises the marble system for being more transparent, credible, and fair, allowing country's illiterate citizens to vote.

"Our electoral commission is second to none," said Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai in a press conference days before the election.

"No one can rig it."

In a process that was developed 60 years ago, each registered voter is given a single marble, which they place them in different colored drums, each with a photo corresponding to a Presidential candidate. Marbles are then taken out on site and counted on large wooden tablets.