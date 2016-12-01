Breaking News

Gambians to cast votes with marbles instead of ballots

By Briana Duggan, CNN

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The unique voting system was introduced in the early 1960&#39;s to address the high level of illiteracy in the country.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
The unique voting system was introduced in the early 1960's to address the high level of illiteracy in the country.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Each party competing in the election has a drum painted with its own identifying colors and their party symbol.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
Each party competing in the election has a drum painted with its own identifying colors and their party symbol.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Voters are issued a marble each, then proceed to the polling booth to vote.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
Voters are issued a marble each, then proceed to the polling booth to vote.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
This system of voting was introduced to assure transparency.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
This system of voting was introduced to assure transparency.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
When a marble is dropped into the drum, it hits a bell which indicates a vote has just been cast. To prevent other sounds the drum has saw dust or sand inside.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
When a marble is dropped into the drum, it hits a bell which indicates a vote has just been cast. To prevent other sounds the drum has saw dust or sand inside.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
The system allows counting officials quickly ascertain the number of votes cast in each drum.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
The system allows counting officials quickly ascertain the number of votes cast in each drum.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
More than 880,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots when this tiny west African nation goes to the polls.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
More than 880,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots when this tiny west African nation goes to the polls.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Counting is snappy as the marbles are poured from the ballot drum into a wooden tray with 200 or 500 holes.
Photos: Gambia's marble voting system
Counting is snappy as the marbles are poured from the ballot drum into a wooden tray with 200 or 500 holes.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
GettyImages-626665158GettyImages-134038425GettyImages-71974632GettyImages-134030066GettyImages-133969194GettyImages-626665414GettyImages-626674616GettyImages-71974307

(CNN)As Gambians head to the polls on December 1, they will cast their vote for the next president, not with a ballot but with Gambia's homegrown system to voter inclusion—marbles.

The electoral commission praises the marble system for being more transparent, credible, and fair, allowing country's illiterate citizens to vote.
"Our electoral commission is second to none," said Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai in a press conference days before the election.

    "No one can rig it."

    In a process that was developed 60 years ago, each registered voter is given a single marble, which they place them in different colored drums, each with a photo corresponding to a Presidential candidate. Marbles are then taken out on site and counted on large wooden tablets.
    Read More
    In power for 22 years, incumbent President Yahya Jammeh vies for his 5th term but faces his largest opponent yet, opposition candidate is Adama Barrow.
    "It's quite simple and very basic and it costs less than a new system," said Fatou Jagne, Article 19's Regional Director for West Africa.
    "If all the other systems are respected this system is quite reliable."

    Election Worries

    The run-up to elections, however, have faced severe international criticism, accusing the government of voter intimidation and opposition suppression.
    On the eve of the election internet and phone calls were blocked and remained so as polls opened on Thursday Throughout election day, heavy paramilitary presence was reported around polling stations.
    In October, Human Rights Watch condemned the arrested more than 90 opposition protesters, including the leader of Gambia's largest opposition party, the United Democratic Party (UDP). In April, the UDP's national organizing secretary was beaten to death while in custody while in custody of security services.
    Today at least 43 people remain in custody, according to the media freedom organization Article 19.
    President Yahya Jammeh seized power in a military coup in 1994 and has been in power since in what international observers often call repressive regime.
    He has attracted heavy criticism in the past for comment that he had concocted an herbal remedy to AIDS and once threatened to behead gay people.
    The small West African nation is the forth largest source country of migrants arriving to Italy, despite having a population of less than 2 million people.