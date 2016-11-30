Photos: The personal collection of Neil Leifer This memorable photo, taken by acclaimed sports photographer Neil Leifer, shows Muhammad Ali raising his arms after knocking out Cleveland "Big Cat" Williams in 1966. It is framed with Leifer's press pass from the fight. Leifer's personal collection, which also includes images from other great photographers, will be on auction December 2-3 in New York. "This is my favorite photograph," Leifer told CNN's Lawrence Crook III. "It's the only picture I've taken ever in my life that, when I look at it even 50 years later ... there isn't a single thing I would change." Hide Caption 1 of 35

This photo of actress Marilyn Monroe was taken by Douglas Kirkland in 1961 and given to Leifer. "It's a very famous photo that he shot," Leifer said. "Doug and I are still very good friends. Over the years I swapped (photos) with him a half a dozen times."

Four players from the USA's water polo team were photographed nude by Joe McNally in 1996. McNally signed the photo for Leifer along with the caption, "To make the Olympics, you need balls!"

Terry O'Neill took this photo of legendary rock star David Bowie in 1974.

A protester in Tiananmen Square stands in front of a column of Chinese tanks in 1989. The photo was taken by Jeff Widener. "I never met Widener before," Leifer said. "I found his email address and we talked a bit. At some point, he came to New York and I said I would love to get together. We had a drink and swapped prints. I wanted Pulitzer Prize winners in my collection; this photo was a finalist in 1990."

Leifer is renowned for his sports photography, but his career has been more than that. In 1991, he took this photo of US jets flying over burning oil fields in Kuwait. "That is a particular favorite of mine," he said. "Life magazine, during the first Gulf War, decided to go weekly again -- they hadn't published a weekly magazine since 1972. I was hired, not to shoot, but to go to Saudi Arabia and be a picture editor and edit film from our photographers in the field. When the war was over, the Marines offered me the opportunity to fly over what had been the battlefield. Nobody showed up for it except for me and my assistant. I was up in a Marine C-135 refueling plane. Those F-18s are refueling. I asked if we could go over the oil fields, and they did."

Brian Hamill took this shot of Diane Keaton and Woody Allen for the film "Manhattan."

Nat Fein won a Pulitzer Prize for this image of baseball legend Babe Ruth visiting Yankee Stadium for the last time in 1948.

Director George Lucas is surrounded by "Star Wars" masks and props in this Leifer shot from 1980. "That was supposed to be the cover of Time magazine, but it ran inside," Leifer said. "They did a cover story on Lucas and the 'Star Wars' films."

US athlete Mary Decker is distraught after falling during a race in the 1984 Olympics. Photographer David Burnett dedicated this print to Leifer with the inscription, "To Neil -- For once I beat you to the right place!"

Five US presidents are seen at the opening of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in 1991. From left are US Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon. The photo was taken by David Hume Kennerly.

Muhammad Ali signed this iconic Leifer photo of him standing over a fallen Sonny Liston in 1965. "Thank you for such a great picture," Ali wrote. Leifer said this is "certainly my most famous photograph. ... I love the picture, I'm very proud of it. I was in the right seat, the lucky seat, and I didn't miss!"

American swimmer Mark Spitz won seven gold medals in the 1972 Olympics. This portrait "was just meant to be a fun picture, and it turned out to be one that really is pretty special," Leifer said.

Graham Jackson, a chief petty officer in the US Navy, plays the accordion while mourning the death of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945. "Having grown up and studying Life magazine, I knew all the photos," Leifer said. "I knew (this) Ed Clark photo, such a famous and wonderful picture."

Bill Eppridge took this photo after Robert F. Kennedy was shot in 1968.

Baseball fans in Pittsburgh watch the World Series from a rooftop in 1960. George Silk was the photographer.

Phil Stern gave Leifer this 1955 photo of actor James Dean.

Actor Bill Murray wears a Chicago Cubs uniform in this Ken Regan photo from 1996. Regan's inscription is a reference to Leifer's short film "The Great White Hype."

Joe Rosenthal's 1945 photograph of US troops raising a flag in Iwo Jima remains one of the most widely reproduced images. It earned him a Pulitzer Prize.

John F. Kennedy, then a US senator from Massachusetts, sails with his fiancee, Jackie, in this Hy Peskin photo that was on the cover of Life magazine in 1953. They were married later that year. "That's a very famous photo," Leifer said. "I was a big Peskin fan and I had a good relationship with him. I really wanted this in my collection."

US Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jeremiah Purdie, with the bandaged head, reaches out to a wounded comrade during the Vietnam War in 1966. The photo was taken by Larry Burrows.

Jazz legend Miles Davis holds the grandchild of photographer William Coupon in 1986. "That's my baby!" Coupon wrote in his inscription to Leifer.

Muhammad Ali poses at a Miami gym in 1960. "Photographers don't usually get very close to their subjects," Leifer said. "Ali and I had a great relationship for many years when he was fighting, but I never had so much as a cup of coffee with him in those years. When he ended his career, probably 10 years later, we really became quite close. He was just a wonderful guy. I was always a huge fan. For one, he was the most colorful athlete I ever saw. Quite frankly, if you are a young photographer, young writer, young TV person, he made everybody look good. Your boss would think, 'Wow, what great stuff you've got,' not realizing how easy it was with a subject like Ali. I miss him."

Actress Virna Lisi pretends to shave in this Carl Fischer photo from 1966. It was used as a cover to Esquire magazine.

The SS United States was photographed in New York Harbor by Andreas Feininger in 1952.

US President Bill Clinton is photographed by P.F. Bentley as he spends one of his final moments in the White House Oval Office in 2001.

This photo of Chinese basketball player Sui Feifei, taken by Mark Zibert, was staged in Beijing in 2007. It was part of a print campaign for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Joe McNally took this photo of former astronaut John Glenn in 1998. Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth.

Vincent Laforet took this aerial shot of ice skaters in 2004.

Bill Luster took this photo of a stripper with three older women in 1986.

Operation Sail takes place in the New York Harbor in 1986. "Everyone covered the refurbishing of the Statue of Liberty," Leifer remembered. "One of the most beautiful places to photograph the Op Sail was obviously from the air, and Time magazine was given the opportunity to go up, basically as a pool situation, in the chopper. I spent all day up above the Sail. I was lucky enough to be able to do it."

Jamie Wyeth paints bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger in this photo taken by Fred McDarrah in 1977.

A leopard and a baboon face off in this shot from John Dominis' 1966 photo essay on the cats of Africa.

A man and his dogs, as photographed by Elliott Erwitt in 2000.