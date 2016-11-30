Photos: Mourning the Colombia plane crash victims Players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense mourn their fallen teammates during a tribute at the team's stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, on Wednesday, November 30. A charter airplane carrying 77 people, including most players from Chapecoense, crashed near Rionegro, Colombia, on Monday, November 28. At least 71 people were killed, officials said. Six survived: three players, two crew members and one journalist. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Chapecoense supporters light flares during the stadium tribute on November 30. The soccer club, which has risen in the ranks in Brazilian soccer and now has a devoted national fan base, was set to play in the first leg of the South American Cup finals on Wednesday.

Relatives of Chapecoense soccer players cry during the tribute on November 30.

Fans of the team hold their cell phones in the air during the tribute.

Fans in Chapeco light candles on November 30.

Fans of Atletico Nacional -- the Colombian team that Chapecoense was traveling to play -- pay tribute to the fallen players at a stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on November 30.

Soldiers and police attend the tribute in Medellin on November 30.

Soccer players from Real Madrid and Cultural Leonesa observe a minute of silence in Madrid to pay tribute to those killed in the crash.

A child with a Chapecoense flag attends a vigil at the team's stadium in Brazil on November 30.

The posts of a soccer goal are decorated with flowers while members of a Colombian army band rehearse for the tribute in Medellin on November 30.

A woman places a candle at a memorial in Medellin on November 30.

A Chapecoense fan attends a vigil in Chapeco on November 30.

Chapecoense supporters take part in a vigil at the team's stadium in Chapeco on Tuesday, November 29.

Candles are seen at a Chapeco vigil on November 29.

Ana Maria holds a statue of Our Lady of Aparecida as she and her family mourn the loss of her son, journalist Guilherme Marques, during a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on November 29.

People surround a church during a memorial Mass in Chapeco on November 29.