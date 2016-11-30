Story highlights Tutor said he lost his footing while removing boy from class and the child "hit himself" on a wall

Boy's mother: "He can't throw himself into the wall and fracture his jaw"

(CNN) A Baltimore school tutor has been fired and charged with multiple counts of felony child abuse after a student in his care was left with a fractured jaw and two missing teeth.

Trayvon Grayson's mother says the 7-year-old suffered the injuries when the tutor threw him against a wall for acting unruly.

"I looked in the ambulance and there's my son, his face big, mouth bloody. I turned to the man, 'I said, 'This isn't regular restraint," Lateekqua Jackson told CNN affiiliate WBFF

The incident happened at the City Springs Elementary School.

The tutor, 25-year-old Timothy Randall Korr, was an employee of the Baltimore Curriculum Project, which operates a network of charter schools around the city. He told police that he removed Trayvon from his class for misbehaving.

